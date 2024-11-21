NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: Biesse, a global leader in woodworking machinery and manufacturer of integrated lines and machines to process wood, glass, stone, plastic, and composite materials, has achieved the significant milestone of exporting 10,000 machines to over 75 countries across six continents from India. This accomplishment highlights the global demand for Biesse's premium products and services, the company's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative, and the export of high-quality machines to developed nations. This success is attributed to Biesse's proficient integration and localization of European expertise, skills, and technology within its Indian operations.

The company offers premium machines and technological capabilities that meet European standards, exemplifying its commitment to excellence. Biesse consistently advances its cutting-edge technology as a premier brand, exporting approximately 80 per cent of its total production worldwide.

Speaking on the announcement, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, Biesse India, said, "Biesse's manufacturing facility in Bangalore is the largest outside Italy, contributing significantly to India and its major markets. The company empowers its employees with advanced manufacturing skills, enabling them to produce world-class machines.

We continuously focus on scaling up production and enhancing the skills of our workforce here. This achievement reflects the dedication and expertise of our workforce. Biesse is poised for exponential growth in the coming years and aims to increase our market share in other industries like glass, stone & advanced material and thereby be recognized as a company providing solutions for multi-material processing."

Biesse India is not only exporting machines globally but also sending trained engineers to its subsidiaries globally to support markets where we have supplied machines from India.

The Indian government's initiatives to impose trade barriers against substandard imports have further increased the demand for high-quality, made-in-India products. The growing demand for BIS-certified machines, factory automation, and the rising market in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities projects a significant boost in Biesse's sales.

Biesse is expanding its product range and investing in product development to serve our markets better by addressing the production problems of our customers globally through 'Made in India' products at our Bengaluru facility. Biesse has its own competent technical product team who are constantly innovating and working on new projects to serve customers better.

Biesse is a globally recognised company specialising in the manufacturing of integrated lines and machines for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, composite materials, and future materials. Established in Italy in 1969 and listed on the Euronext STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, Biesse supports the business evolution of its clients across the furniture, housing and construction, automotive, and aerospace industries.

Currently, approximately 80 percent of Biesse's consolidated revenue is derived from international markets, facilitated by a growing global network that includes four manufacturing campuses and over 30 showrooms, reaching more than 160 countries.

Thanks to its rooted competence embodied by 4,200 employees, Biesse empowers the imagination of industry-leading companies and prestigious names in Italian and international design to make the potential of any material shine.

