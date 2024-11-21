Patna, November 21: The Delhi-Darbhanga Special Train (number 04068) got derailed at Harinagar railway station in Bihar's West Champaran district in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred as the train was entering track No.4 of the station, resulting in four wheels of coach number 153735/GSLRD coming off the tracks. This led to panic among passengers; however, no casualties were reported.

Following the derailment, the down line was temporarily closed, while the up line remained operational. The derailed coach was removed, and after a delay of approximately four hours, the train resumed its journey to Darbhanga around 4 a.m. Officials from the Samastipur Railway Division confirmed that four wheels of a coach on the Delhi-Darbhanga Special Train derailed at Harinagar railway station on Thursday. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the passengers. Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment: Two Bogies of Rani Kamalapati Saharsa Express Derail in Itarsi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Videos).

The incident involved one of the train’s 21 coaches. The derailed coach was detached and removed, allowing the train to resume its journey to Darbhanga, following the delay. Passengers faced some anxiety during this period as the train remained stationary at the station. Station Master Ritesh Kumar noted that the reduced speed of the train averted a potentially serious accident.

Kumar stated, “The Delhi-Darbhanga Special Train derailed at Harinagar railway station. Four wheels of a bogie derailed. However, all passengers are safe. If the speed of the train had not been reduced, a major accident could have occurred.” The Samastipur Railway Division has formed a team to investigate the derailment. The inquiry will focus on determining whether the track was damaged or split prior to the train's arrival and whether adequate inspections were conducted beforehand. Locopilots Save Asiatic Lion from Train Accident Near Pipavav Port; 86 Lions Saved This Year.

This step aims to identify the root cause of the derailment and ensure accountability. The investigation will examine maintenance protocols and operational checks to prevent similar incidents in the future.

