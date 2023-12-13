NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12: Biesse, a global leader in manufacturing glass machines, has announced the launch of the Genius CT-Next 61 at ZAK Expo Glass 2023, India's premier exhibition for glass processing, held from November 23 to 25, 2023, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai, India. The unveiling of the Genius CT-Next 61 cutting table by Biesse was accompanied by a combination of standard and personalized demonstrations. Biesse India received a positive response at the ZAK Expo for its latest launch.

Offering quality without compromise to the glass processing industry, Genius CT-Next is a range of automatic machines that cut sheets of float glass with accuracy, high speed, and optimal quality. Genius CT-Next is a valuable addition for Biesse's customers in India. While it includes the 3-axis cutting table used for making straight and shaped cuts on sheets of float glass, it seamlessly integrates with third-party loading systems and can be easily interfaced with breakout tables in small and medium-sized firms.

Genius CT-Next comes with unprecedented reliability over time and machining productivity with top-class components. Manufactured with user-friendly technology, it is a perfect integration with product lines with dependent loading or unloading systems. The operation of this machine can be programmed, ensuring performance with accuracy at high speed.

ZAK Glass Technology Expo's display profile has a mix of machinery, hardware, accessories, software and finished products. The four-day long event recorded a significant number of exhibiting brands and visitors. Visitors witnessed the unprecedented reliability, repeatability & high productivity of Biesse's Glass cutting table, considered to be the best in the industry.

"We received a wonderful response for the launch of our latest product, the Genius CT-Next 61 cutting table, at ZAK Glass 2023," said Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, Biesse India. "ZAK has been a great place to connect with industry colleagues and experts, meet new people, and keep our customers abreast of the latest technologies in glass processing. We have always been well received at ZAK, and the wonderful response from the visitors encourages us on our mission to provide clients with the most suitable solution to help them unleash the potential of any material."

Biesse is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse and the only production site for Biesse outside Italy. Biesse designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door and window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding, and aerospace industries.

The company invests 4 per cent of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents, and selected dealers, exporting 85 per cent of its production. Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries, across continents. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has over 4,000 employees around the world.

