Tehran, March 9: Iranian state TV early Monday said Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the country’s late supreme leader, has been named his successor. He had long been considered a contender, even before an Israeli strike killed his father at the start of the war, and despite never being elected or appointed to a government position. Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard answers to the supreme leader, and the younger Khamenei will have the central say in war strategy.

U.S. President Donald Trump told ABC News earlier Sunday he wants a say in who comes to power once the war is over; a new leader “is not going to last long” without his approval, he said. Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth, Wife’s Name and Family Details.

Here is The Latest:

Woman Injured After Iranian Missiles Launched Toward Israel

One woman was injured by flying debris in Rishon LeZion city in central Israel and is in moderate condition, the country’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, said early Monday, following the launch of Iranian missiles toward Israel. The service added that it provided the woman with medical treatment at the scene. A video circulating on social media showed a car with shattered glass and debris scattered across the road.

Donald Trump Says Oil Prices Will ‘Drop Rapidly’ Once Iran Conflict Ends

U.S. President Donald Trump offered assurance to consumers as oil prices eclipsed $100 per barrel for the first time in more than three and a half years Sunday, with the Iran war hindering production and shipping in the Middle East.

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump said in a social media post. “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY.” Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Reportedly Elected As Next Supreme Leader of Iran.

Iran-Aligned Iraqi Shiite Militia Hails New Iran Leader

The Kataib Hezbollah militia praised the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's supreme leader, calling him “a figure possessing the leadership qualifications and competence necessary to shoulder the responsibilities of this great trust in these critical times.”

In a statement, the group said the choice “is further proof of the vigilance of the Assembly of Experts and their deep foresight regarding the existential challenges facing the nation in confronting global arrogance,” adding that he is “the best successor for the best predecessor.”

Israeli Helicopter Landing Reported in Eastern Lebanon

An Israeli landing by helicopter on the eastern ridge near the Lebanese-Syrian border was reported early Monday, with heavy fighting ensuing, according to the state-run National News Agency.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that Israeli helicopters were observed approaching from Syria, with some landing troops in the Sarghaya plain. The group said its fighters engaged the helicopters and ground forces, and the clashes were ongoing. No statement from Israel was immediately available regarding the reported landing and clashes.

Officials: US To Order Nonessential Diplomats and Families To Leave Saudi Arabia

Two US officials say the State Department will order nonessential personnel and families of all staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran escalates its retaliation for U.S.-Israel military operations. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement, said the “ordered departure” status would be announced on Sunday.

Eight other U.S. diplomatic missions in the Middle East and South Asia already have ordered all but key staff to leave, called “ordered departure status.” That designation is in place in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the consulate in Karachi, Pakistan. Of those, only two — Embassy Kuwait City and Consulate General Karachi — have fully suspended operations.

By Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani

Iran’s Paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Pledges Allegiance to the New Supreme Leader in a Statement

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced its allegiance to the new Supreme Leader in a statement early Monday. “The Guard as a powerful soldier and arm of the Supreme Leader is ready to follow the orders of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei while supporting the selection by the assembly,” said the Guard in a statement broadcast by state media outlets.

The Guard is in charge of missiles operation in the war against the U.S. and Israel.

Trump has called new Iranian supreme leader 'a lightweight'

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader, but Trump has previously stated he has a dim view of Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump has derided the 56-year-old who has never been elected or appointed to a government position, as “a lightweight.”

“We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Axios last week.

“I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy in Venezuela,” Trump said, referring to the acting president in the South American country. Delcy Rodríguez took power in January after a U.S. military operation captured Nicolás Maduro and whisked him to the U.S. to face federal drug conspiracy charges.

Trump earlier on Sunday repeated that he expects to have a say in picking Iran’s next leader, warning that a new leader “is not going to last long” if the person doesn’t have his approval.

Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard answers to the supreme leader, and now the younger Khamenei will have the central say in war strategy.

