Mumbai, March 9: Stocks of several companies, such as Meesho, Yes Bank and Tata Power, among others, will be in focus on March 9, as soon as the stock market opens today. It is worth noting that the Indian share market will open for business today after remaining closed for two days over the weekend. Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. As they prepare for buying and selling of shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks which are likely to be in the spotlight today during Monday's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Meesho, Go Digit, Tata Power, Yes Bank, and UltraTech Cement Ltd are expected to be in focus today. Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO), Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER) and Go Digit General Insurance Limited (NSE: GODIGIT) all saw mixed results in the last trading session of Friday, March 6. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO) and Tata Power Company Limited (NSE: TATAPOWER) closed Friday's trading session in red after falling by INR 0.10 and INR 1.25 each, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Go Digit General Insurance Limited (NSE: GODIGIT) ended in green and rose by INR 10.20.

That said, shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) and UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: ULTRACEMCO) closed the last trading session of Friday, March 6 on a negative note. Notably, stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) and UltraTech Cement Limited (NSE: ULTRACEMCO) fell by INR 0.13 and INR 298 each, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CNBC TV18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).