Chennai, March 9: Gold prices in India remained elevated on Monday, March 9, 2026, as investors continued to favour safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. Domestic bullion markets tracked firm global cues, while the weakening rupee and volatile crude oil prices also influenced the precious metal’s movement. Retail demand in major jewellery markets stayed cautious as high prices kept some buyers on the sidelines. Check the latest gold prices in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading at around INR 1,63,630 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,49,990 per 10 grams in most major cities. Local fluctuations in select markets were observed due to dealer pricing and regional demand patterns.

City wise prices remained largely similar across metros and tier two cities, with slight variations seen in eastern markets such as Kolkata.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures traded in a narrow range as traders remained cautious while monitoring developments in West Asia and global economic indicators. Analysts say safe-haven demand has increased as geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran continue to influence global financial markets.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - March 9, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Mumbai INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Chennai INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Kolkata INR 1,49,200 INR 1,63,100 Bengaluru INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Hyderabad INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Ahmedabad INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Jaipur INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Lucknow INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Bhopal INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Srinagar INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Jodhpur INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Noida INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Ghaziabad INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630 Gurugram INR 1,49,990 INR 1,63,630

Overall, gold prices in India remained firm on March 9, 2026, supported by strong global cues and continued safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty. While short term fluctuations may persist due to currency movements, inflation concerns and developments in the Iran conflict, analysts believe gold will likely stay supported in the near term. Buyers planning purchases are advised to check real time local rates, as final retail prices may vary slightly depending on taxes, making charges and jeweller margins.

