New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): Top crypto analysts are confident that the coming year can't be as bad as the current one.

Investors are optimistic about a booming 2023, with crypto assets like Big Eyes (BIG), Stellar (XLM), and Hedera (HBAR) predicted to have a better run in the new year.

Also Read | Thank God Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Stellar and Hedera have what it takes to experience a value increase in the coming year. Big Eyes (BIG), the new meme coin, could also find the anticipated favorable year influential to its market success. This blog post considers them below.

Stellar (XLM)

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Kidnaps Youth After He Molests His Minor Daughter in Kalyan, Arrested.

The Stellar network is an open-source network for storing, sending, and trading digital assets representing money in all forms. Stellar aims to improve financial systems' operations by ensuring they function properly on a single network.

The decentralized Blockchain-based platform allows seamless and borderless crypto assets transfer and low-cost purchases on its platform. Lumen (XLM) is the network's base currency, and it facilitates the proper functioning of the peer-to-peer network. It's used for transactions payment and functions as the intermediate currency during transactions.

The decentralized network aids seamless asset transfer across borders and boasts adoption from various individuals, financial institutions, and businesses, making it grow over the years. Stellar (XLM) is one of the top 25 crypto assets by market capitalization, and it will be looking to reach USD 1 from its less than USD 0.5 current price in the coming year.

Hedera (HBAR)

HBAR is the native currency for the Hedera network, a public enterprise-grade solution for a decentralized economy that enables users (developers and businesses) to build DApps easily. The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high in the previous bull market, peaking at USD 0.5 during the fourth quarter of 2021, but the bear market has affected it over time.

HBAR looks set for a recovery run when the market conditions become favorable. Analysts believe this could be the coming year, making the crypto asset a good buy in anticipation of an excellent run in 2023. The low-price crypto asset could do a 10x increase to match its previous all-time high or even exceed it.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will launch on major CEX/DEX in the early part of the coming year after its presale. Analysts believe launching in the market during a booming period could positively affect Big Eyes (BIG) yield and value. The crypto asset will hope to leverage the predicted upward market trends to bring positive rewards to holders.

The new crypto project is a meme coin with an ecosystem that aims to improve DeFi, making it more attractive for crypto beginners and more profitable for experts. Meme coins usually have a great run when the market's condition is generally positive. Thus, one can expect higher chances of success for Big Eyes (BIG), particularly when the bull market is reportedly around the corner.

The crypto asset boasts high adoption due to its unique features and marketing strategies. This has increased its market prominence, positioning it for an excellent run once it launches. Big Eyes (BIG) presale is still ongoing, and you can be a part of the smart investors to purchase an amount of the 80 per cent of its total 200 billion supply available.

However, the presale is fast selling out, and you could miss the opportunity of benefiting from Big Eyes' predicted profitability if you don't join soon.

Join the presale:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)