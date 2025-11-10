PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 10: BigBloc Construction Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (AAC) Blocks, Bricks and Panels in India, has reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 67.32 crore for Q2FY26 ended September 2025 as compared to revenue from operations of Rs. 51.65 crore in Q2FY25, a rise of 30.3% Y-o-Y. Despite industry headwinds, the company delivered a strong rebound in both operational and financial performance in Q2 and H1 FY26.

Also Read | 'We, All Women, Stand With Her': AMMA President Shwetha Menon Criticises YouTuber's 'Insincere' Apology to Gouri G Kishan After Body-Shaming Remarks.

* Boards of Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd and Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd have considered a merger proposal*Revenue in H1FY26 rise 19.8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 123.67 crore*The consolidated capacity utilisation for Q2FY26 was 62%.

The consolidated capacity utilisation for Q2FY26 was 62%. Capacity utilisation at Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd and BigBloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd for the second quarter of FY26 was 90% and 58% while Siam Cement Bigbloc Construction Technologies Private Ltd was at 43%.

Also Read | Lenskart Share Price Today, November 10: Eyewear Retailer Shares Make Muted Debut, Slips Nearly 9% to Low of INR 355.

For H1FY26, which ended 30th September, Revenue from operations on the consolidated basis was reported to have risen 19.8% Y-o-Y to Rs. 123.67 crore as against revenue from operations of Rs. 103.22 crore in H1FY25.

On October 15, 2025, the Boards of both Starbigbloc Building Material Ltd (Transferor company) and Bigbloc Building Elements Pvt Ltd (Transferee company) have approved a proposal to merge the companies. This merger aims to fuel strategic growth, boost operational efficiency and enhance stakeholder value.

Commenting on the company's performance, Mr Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Construction Ltd, said, "This improvement in the operational performance underscores the robustness of our business model, and our ability to execute efficiently even in a challenged macro-environment. Proposed merger between Starbigbloc Building Material and BigBloc Building Elements and ongoing expansion plans, including setting up India's largest greenfield AAC block facility at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, position us strongly for the future, enhancing strategic growth and reinforcing our leadership in the sector. The company is committed to driving growth through enhanced operational efficiencies, innovation, strategic expansion, new product launches and value creation for shareholders, along with aligning our operations with global ESG standards."

Incorporated in 2015, BigBloc Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed companies in the AAC Block Space with an installed capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters per year across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company recently purchased approximately. 57,500 sq. mts. of land at Khasra to set up India's largest green field facility for AAC Blocks in Indore, MP. BigBloc Constructions Ltd is among the very few companies in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits.

StarBigBloc Building Material received all key approvals for its upcoming project in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These include Town Planning Clearance (TPC), Land Registration, Gram Panchayat approval, and the Non-Agricultural (NA) order for the acquired land. With these clearances in place, the company is set to establish India's largest greenfield AAC Blocks manufacturing facility at the proposed site, marking a major milestone in its expansion strategy and reinforcing its leadership in the sustainable building materials space.

Diversifying its product portfolio, the company has entered the construction chemicals segment through its Umargaon facility, manufacturing Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives - tapping into high-growth markets within the building materials industry.

The company has launched its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Profile on ESG World, reinforcing its commitment to global sustainability benchmarks, stakeholder transparency, and responsible business practices. The ESG Profile is now accessible via the company's website under the Sustainability section, enabling investors, analysts, ESG rating agencies, and financial institutions to efficiently track progress across key ESG metrics aligned with global frameworks.

The promoters group have increased their holding in the company to 72.84% as of September 2025, acquiring 2.05 lakh shares from the open market during the September quarter.

On the sustainability front, the total installed solar power capacity across BigBloc and its subsidiaries now stands at 2,375 kW. With this initiative, the Company is now meeting approximately 22% of its power requirements through renewable energy, thereby aligning operations with its long-term ESG goals.

About BigBloc ConstructionIncorporated in 2015, BIGBLOC Construction Ltd is one of the largest and only listed AAC block manufacturers in India, with a 1.3 million CBM annual capacity across plants in Gujarat (Kheda, Umargaon, Kapadvanj) and Maharashtra (Wada). The company, which markets its products under the 'NXTBLOC' brand, is one of the few in the AAC industry to generate carbon credits. With over 2,000 completed projects and 1,500+ in the pipeline, the company's clients include Lodha, Adani Realty, IndiaBulls Real Estate, DB Realty, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty, Tata Projects, Shirke Group, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Raheja, PSP Projects, L&T, Sunteck, Dosti Group, Purvankara Ltd, DY Patil, Taj Hotels, Godrej Properties, Torrent Pharma, GAIL, among others.

For more details, please visit: www.bigbloc.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)