The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Shwetha Menon has strongly criticised a YouTuber’s recent apology to actress Gouri G Kishan, calling it “insincere” and lacking genuine remorse. The controversy began after the YouTuber asked Gouri an inappropriate question about her weight during a press conference for her upcoming Tamil film Others. Shwetha Menon Booked for Promoting Obscene Content: Case Registered Against Malayalam Actress for Allegedly Acting in Obscene Films.

Gouri G Kishan Recalls Being Body-Shamed at Press Event

Speaking about the incident, Gouri shared with ANI, “My co-actor was asked, ‘We see you picking her up in some romantic sequences, how was her weight like?’ Then the director was asked if it was miscasting because the hero is tall and I’m out of shape or short. For some people, women are just there and shouldn’t have an opinion. I was sidelined for the same reason.”

Shwetha Menon Slams YouTuber’s ‘Fake’ Apology

Reacting to the YouTuber’s apology video, Shwetha Menon said, “I don’t feel that his statement was an apology... His body language said otherwise. We, all women, stand with Gouri Kishan irrespective of any industry.” Following the backlash, the YouTuber claimed his comments were misunderstood and unintentional. However, the apology failed to convince many. Shwetha Menon Obscenity Case: Kerala High Court Stays FIR Against Malayalam Actress for Allegedly Acting in Obscene Films.

Film Fraternity Unites in Support of Gouri G Kishan

Actors, filmmakers, and technicians across industries have expressed support for Gouri. Both AMMA and Nadigar Sangam have condemned the incident. Actor and BJP leader Sarath Kumar also called the remarks “completely unacceptable,” adding, “Respect for women is essential in any civilised society.”

