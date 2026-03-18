VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: Binance and Binance Wallet announced the launch and expansion of a comprehensive suite of AI Agent Skills, empowering any AI Agent with Binance-grade market intelligence, trading infrastructure, asset management, and security capabilities.

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Building on the initial 7 AI Agent Skills, Binance introduced 4 new advanced skills that extend Binance-grade capabilities into derivatives trading, margin trading, Binance Alpha market data, and assets management. AI Agents can now access a unified, standardized interface integrating deeper trading infrastructure, broader asset tools, and enriched market analytics across Binance Spot, Binance Wallet, and derivatives platforms.

AI Agent Skills Overview

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4 New AI Agent Skills

* Binance Alpha: Access Binance Alpha market data--list of tokens, exchange information, candlestick charts, aggregated trades, and 24-hour price statistics. Binance Alpha is a platform to discover and trade trending on-chain tokens, and this skill allows Agents to query real-time pricing and trading activity for Alpha tokens using the official API. All endpoints are public without requiring any API key.

* Derivatives Trading (USDS-M Futures): Plug in to USDS-Margined Futures trading features--from market data (order books, funding rates, mark prices, open interest) to authenticated trading (place/cancel/modify orders, manage leverage, position modes, algo orders). Supports both mainnet and testnet, with built-in safety confirmations for mainnet transactions. Covers 70+ endpoints including account management, convert, and user data streams.

* Margin Trading: Toggle between cross and isolated margin trading on Binance--borrow/repay, place margin orders (including OCO, OTO, OTOCO), manage isolated margin accounts, query interest rates and collateral ratios. Includes account management features like leverage adjustment (3x/5x/10x), forced liquidation records, small liability exchange, and low-latency trading API key management.

* Assets Management: Gain access to assets core operations--deposits, withdrawals, asset management, and account info. Query balances across Spot and Funding Accounts, check deposit/withdrawal history, manage BNB burn settings, dust conversion, and trading fees. Also supports travel rule compliance endpoints for local entities requiring KYC/questionnaire flows on deposits and withdrawals.

Existing 7 AI Agent Skills:

* Binance Spot Skill: Access real-time market data (exchange info, ticker/price, depth, candlesticks), execute orders of all types including OCO, OPO, OTOCO, and manage cancellations and modifications.

* Query Address Info: Analyze wallet addresses to generate holdings breakdown, valuation, 24-hour changes, and concentration insights -- ideal for smart money monitoring and automated wallet reports.

* Query Token Info: Retrieve token metadata including symbol, chain, price, liquidity, holders, and trading activities.

* Crypto Market Rank: Aggregated rankings of trends, hot searches, inflow, meme narratives, and trader PnL, providing a "what to watch today" prioritization.

* Meme Rush: Track meme tokens across lifecycle stages and map narrative themes to structured token lists.

* Trading Signal: Monitor smart money buy/sell signals with trigger prices, current prices, maxGain, exitRate, and signal status.

* Query Token Audit: Detect common contract risks such as mintability, freeze functions, and ownership privileges via automated audits.

Key Features

* Unified Binance-Grade Intelligence: A single modular brain powering both wallet analytics and centralized exchange trading across spot, derivatives, and asset management.

* Full-Stack Trading Coverage: From spot discovery, to Alpha and leveraged positions on Futures and Margin -- Agents can now operate across the full range of Binance trading products.

* Seamless Experience: Trade with ease by issuing commands directly within your AI agent.

* Risk-Aware by Design: Built-in mainnet safety confirmations for Derivatives, collateral ratio monitoring for Margin, and testnet support for safe experimentation.

* Builder-Friendly Modularity: Fully open skills that can integrate into any AI Agent framework with minimal configuration, enabling rapid development and deployment.

SB Seker, Head of APAC, Binance, commented, ""AI is quickly moving from being a tool for analysis to becoming an active participant in financial markets. By enabling AI agents to interact with Binance's trading infrastructure, we are opening the door for a new generation of intelligent trading systems operating within pre-set parameters.

For developers and innovators, this creates an opportunity to build AI-driven applications on top of deep liquidity, secure infrastructure, and real-time market data. As AI capabilities evolve, we expect the next wave of financial innovation to be shaped by the convergence of artificial intelligence and digital asset markets,"

About AI Agent Skills

AI Agent Skills are modular capability packages that allow AI Agents (such as OpenClaw, Claude, and others) to access real market data, analytics, risk controls, and trading infrastructure through standardized interfaces. Instead of scraping fragmented sources, Agents can directly plug into Binance-powered intelligence and execution systems.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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