Mira Bhayandar (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's leading packaged drinking water company under its flagship sustainability initiative Bottles for Change, has partnered with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to roll out a holistic plastic waste management project across the city.

This initiative includes a dedicated Plastic Recovery centre & a Sustainability Inspiration Centre that is a unique Plastic Recycling Museum. Together, the two facilities will help raise awareness and sensitize people on responsible plastic disposal, while enabling an efficient system for the collection and recycling of plastic waste from hotels, restaurants, corporates, institutions, and housing societies.

The Plastic Recovery Centre is a state-of-the-art Material Recovery Facility (MRF) set up to strengthen the city's recycling infrastructure and ecosystem. Equipped with a conveyor belt, baling machine, and other essential machinery provided by Bisleri, the centre will streamline collection, segregation, and processing of plastic waste for recycling.

This marks a significant step toward the shared vision of achieving "Zero Plastic to Landfill" and building a cleaner, greener Mira Bhayandar.

The newly developed Plastic Recycling Museum, known as the Sustainability Inspiration Centre is a first-of-its-kind for the region. Built entirely from recycled materials, the museum offers an experiential learning environment for children and citizens. Its main attraction, "Binny the Bird", a striking installation created using 2,000 recycled plastic bottles. The museum also features interactive exhibits showcasing the journey of plastic from waste to valuable products. Additionally 70 public benches built entirely from recycled bottle caps will be installed across the city, serving as lasting symbols of community driven recycling and responsible environmental practices.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International, said, "At Bisleri, our commitment to sustainability is about creating systems that inspire action. Our collaboration with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is a significant milestone in strengthening community participation and advancing circular economy at the city level. With the Plastic Recovery facility & the Sustainability Inspiration Centre, along with public benches made from recycled caps, we aim to pave responsible pathways for plastic usage and disposal. Together, we are working toward a future where every citizen becomes an active partner in achieving a cleaner, greener Mira Bhayandar."

Shri Radhabinod Sharma, IAS- Municipal Commissioner & Administrator, MBMC, added, "Effective plastic waste management is a key focus area for the Municipal Corporation. The Plastic Recovery & Sustainability Inspiration Centre supports our efforts to build a more organized and responsible system for the city. The centre, along with the Recycling Museum, will help improve awareness about segregation and recycling among citizens, especially students. We value this partnership with Bisleri International, as it strengthens our ongoing initiatives and helps Mira Bhayandar move toward a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment."

The event was also graced by K Ganesh, Director - Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, Dr Sachin Bangar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Dr Sambhaji Panpatte, Additional Commissioner and Assistant Municipal Commissioners: Yogesh Gunijan and Priyanka Bhosale.

Together, these efforts represent a pioneering step toward building a robust circular economy model, one that inspires, educates, and empowers citizens to manage waste effectively. This collaboration underscores Bisleri's long-standing commitment to promoting responsible plastic use, recycling, and community participation.

