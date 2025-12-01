PNN

New Delhi [India], December 1: Bitfia Labs, a fintech innovator, has been recognised as part of the Forbes DGEMS 2025 "Select 200" for its pioneering role in building next-generation payment infrastructure and redefining cross-border payments through crypto-native, stablecoin-powered rails.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19' Grand Finale Date: Salman Khan Confirms Final Showdown Deets; JioHotstar Drops Exciting Promo Featuring Top 5 Contestants (Watch Video).

At the heart of this recognition lies iPint, Bitfia's flagship platform that enables merchants and enterprises to accept crypto or stablecoin payments globally -- with instant settlement. iPint eliminates volatility, fraud, and complexity, making blockchain-powered payments as simple as traditional ones, making them cost effective while preserving compliance and control.

With iPint, a business can integrate crypto payments with minimal coding or technical know-how: payment buttons or links can be embedded on websites or apps, and for offline merchants a Web-POS solution lets them accept crypto payments via phone or tablet.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi Among 15 Persons Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders for Bank Frauds, Says MoS Pankaj Chaudhary.

This simplicity, combined with secure infrastructure and stable settlement, makes iPint suitable for a wide range of businesses.

"Being recognised among the Forbes DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a strong affirmation of our mission," said Manoj Jain, Co-Founder & Business Lead at Bitfia Labs. "With iPint, we aim to make payments a dependable, efficient rail for global commerce -- not speculative experiments. Our focus is to enable businesses of all sizes to transact globally with confidence, without volatility, without friction."

"Our stablecoin payment rails will empower enterprises to expand their businesses globally without paying too much price for payment complexities," added Manoj. "With iPint, we handle the security, backend risks and technicalities, so merchants can focus on growth and expansion."

Bitfia's journey began with its DeFi wallet platform, PINT Wallet -- a multi-currency, non-custodial HD wallet paired with a peer-to-peer marketplace. PINT wallet prioritized user control of private keys, decentralized transactions, on-chain escrow, and user privacy.

While PINT Wallet & its P2P marketplace services were discontinued in mid-2023 to reorient the company's focus, the technical and conceptual foundation laid by that platform has evolved into iPint's enterprise-ready payment rails.

By offering a unified gateway for multiple digital currencies, stablecoin/fiat payouts, and easy integration -- along with the assurance of secure, non-custodial transactions -- Bitfia's iPint cross border rails position itself as a viable alternative to traditional cross-border payment systems. This fills a growing need for global businesses and merchants seeking efficiency, speed, and cost-effective payment solutions, especially in regions where banking or forex infrastructure is limited or cumbersome.

Forbes DGEMS 2025 recognition gives Bitfia a platform to engage with investors, partners, and a global network of founders and enterprises -- supporting its ambitions to expand outreach, onboard more merchants, and promote mainstream adoption of crypto-native commerce solutions.

About Bitfia

Bitfia (bitfia.io) is a fintech and blockchain company focused on building crypto-native infrastructure for global payments and digital asset utilities. Its flagship platform, iPint, enables businesses worldwide to accept payments in multiple digital currencies or stablecoins, simplifying cross-border commerce through secure and compliant rails. Bitfia previously operated PINT Wallet and a decentralized P2P marketplace, giving users full control of their crypto assets via non-custodial wallets, on-chain escrow escrow-based trades and secure private-key ownership.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)