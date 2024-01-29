BusinessWire India

Melbourne (Victoria) [Australia], January 29: The highly anticipated global blockbuster TITANIC: The Artefact Exhibition is now open at Melbourne Museum. The immersive exhibition showcases over 200 original objects recovered from the wreck site of the ill-fated luxury steamship. The exhibition has already been viewed by more than 30 million people worldwide.

TITANIC: The Artefact Exhibition offers moving insight into the human side of the tragedy through the personal stories of passengers and crew who unknowingly set off on a journey on April 14, 1912, that ended in disaster.

Recovered from the wreck site four kilometres below the surface of the North Atlantic by RMS Titanic, Inc., the only company in the world authorised to do so, the authentic artefacts include an unopened bottle of champagne with a 1900 vintage, luggage, China - a filigree ring with diamonds, and a window frame from the Verandah cafe. With their boarding pass in hand, visitors will step through meticulously recreated ship interiors - including the Grand Staircase, First Class Parlour Suite, and Verandah Cafe - and touch an iceberg to feel how cold the water was that fateful night, taking them on a compelling and visceral journey through the events that led to the sinking of the 'Ship of Dreams'. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience a taste of the Titanic through a unique high tea menu inspired by the rich history of the world's most legendary ship in the ornate High Tea Lounge.

At the time of the Titanic's maiden (and last) voyage, French cuisine was considered the height of fine dining. First-class guests would have been treated to French-influenced dishes, made with the best of British produce. The Michelin-trained Executive Chef Keith Higginson has re-imagined these classic dishes, using the finest local ingredients to create a bespoke menu inspired by the Titanic's rich history. Diners will enjoy a tiered selection of freshly made sweet and savoury delights, premium tea and free-flowing barista coffee in the elegant High Tea lounge. Let's explore the tragic and awe-inspiring history of this iconic ship in a one-of-a-kind experience that transports one back to 1912, offering an intimate connection with the Titanic's past.

Captivating hearts and minds more than a century later, TITANIC: The Artefact Exhibition will intrigue and educate visitors of all ages in its blockbuster season at Melbourne Museum until 14 April 2024.

For more information and to book tickets go to: Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition - Melbourne Museum (museumsvictoria.com.au).

Exhibition ticketing information: (including museum entry)

Adult $ 32.50Child $ 18Concession $ 22.50Member $ 14 Programming and Events:

Titanic After Dark

There are several opportunities for late-night access to Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition:

* Nocturnal: Thursday 8 February, Thursday 14 March and Thursday 11 April. Tickets are available here.

Titanic High Teas Experience a taste of the Titanic through a unique high tea menu inspired by the rich history of the world's most legendary ship in the ornate High Tea Lounge. Enjoy a tiered selection of freshly made sweet and savoury delights before embarking on a journey through the historic Titanic: The Artefact Exhibition. Until Sunday 14 April, 10:30-3 pm (final table bookings at 1 pm). Bookings are available here. High Tea Ticketing information

* $ 79 pp includes complimentary admission to the Melbourne Museum.* $ 111.50 pp includes High Tea experience, entry into TITANIC: The Artefact Exhibition and Melbourne Museum general entry.

