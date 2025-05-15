VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: Blue Pebble Ltd, a leading integrated solutions provider in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, has announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company reported exceptional performance with a 107% year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue and marked progress in diversifying into high-growth business verticals.

Financial Highlights (Standalone):

* Revenue from Operations stood at Rs45.66 crore in FY25, compared to Rs22.06 crore in FY24 -- a YoY increase of 106.96%.

* EBITDA rose to Rs6.39 crore, registering a 27% increase.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 35.13% to Rs5.06 crore.

* Net Worth surged 300% YoY to Rs27.54 crore.

The company attributed its strong topline performance to the successful scaling of new verticals and timely execution of key projects, positioning it for sustained future growth.

FY25 marked the debut of Blue Pebble's Design & Build vertical, which secured two significant projects from marquee clients and contributed nearly 30% to the company's total annual revenue. Additionally, the newly launched Digital Immersive vertical made an impactful entry, contributing 15% to revenue, and establishing itself as a core growth engine.

The company also invested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, furthering its commitment to self-reliance, quality control, and margin expansion. Moreover, Blue Pebble has developed a proprietary technology platform for the AEC industry, set for launch this year, aimed at unlocking a new revenue stream through digital innovation.

Blue Pebble continued to uphold its ESG commitments, launching impactful CSR initiatives focused on sustainable development. The company's efforts were recognized with three prestigious industry awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in its segment.

In a move to reward shareholder trust, Blue Pebble's Board has recommended a dividend for FY25, reflecting the company's commitment to long-term value creation.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Nalin Gagrani, MD & Chairman of Blue Pebble Ltd, said: "FY25 has been a transformative year for Blue Pebble. Our entry into new verticals, investment in infrastructure, and commitment to innovation have laid a strong foundation for scalable and sustainable growth. We remain confident in our strategy and are grateful for the continued support of our stakeholders."

With a strong operational base and forward-looking strategy, Blue Pebble Ltd is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the AEC sector and drive continued value for shareholders.

