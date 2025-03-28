PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 28: In a groundbreaking step towards democratizing space education, BlueBlocks Montessori School has announced a strategic collaboration with TakeMe2Space, a pioneering organization committed to making space exploration accessible to students. Together, they are launching a student-led CubeSat mission, with adolescents aged 12 to 15 at the helm--making this one of the youngest CubeSat teams in India. The First Montessori CubeSat Program Led by School-Age Innovators.

This collaboration marks a milestone in hands-on, interdisciplinary learning by bringing togethear Montessori philosophy, Cambridge education, and cutting-edge aerospace engineering. Through this partnership, students will develop a payload, design experiments and analyze space data that tackle real-world problems on Earth.

"We're not just teaching students about space--we're giving them space," said Pavan Goyal, Founder of BlueBlocks Montessori and the first educator globally to hold all four AMI diplomas (0-18 years). "This mission allows adolescents to be researchers, designers, and scientists--today, not someday."

Mission Highlights

The CubeSat will carry six scientific sensors --an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, radiation sensor, Geiger counter, and spectrometer. These tools will enable students to explore questions that intersect physics, biology, and environmental science:

* How do satellites stabilize in orbit without gravity?* How does space radiation affect life and technology?* Can space data help us protect Earth's climate?* How can biomimicry inspire better spacecraft design?

This mission will be launched in 2025 by an Indian Launch Service Provider.

Each experiment is tightly integrated into the Cambridge curriculum for Grades 7-10 and BlueBlocks' signature Innovation Program, which already includes a Drone Lab, Biomimicry Hive, and Space Lab.

A Mission Designed for Young Minds

Unlike traditional textbook-based learning, this mission empowers students with:

* Real-time engineering challenges* Design thinking & problem-solving* Scientific research and data analysis* Creative applications of biomimicry in aerospace

The satellite project is a natural extension of BlueBlocks' mission to prepare children for the unknown future--not just by giving them knowledge, but by allowing them to create it.

"This mission is not just about sending a satellite to space--it's about helping children find their place in the universe," said Mrs. Munira Hussain, Co-founder of BlueBlocks Montessori. "When adolescents are trusted with real responsibility, they rise to it. This project is a reflection of what they are truly capable of. "

TakeMe2Space: Making Orbits Reachable

Through this partnership, TakeMe2Space brings expert mentorship in satellite design and development, integration, and mission operations--ensuring the students' payload is not just functional, but space-grade. The company supports student payloads from concept to launch, making space accessible and meaningful for learners across India.

"When children realize they can send an object into orbit, it changes their perspective on what's possible," said Anand Rajagopalan, EVP of TakeMe2Space.

Inspiring the Future of Innovation in India

This initiative aligns with India's broader vision of nurturing indigenous talent in the space sector through IN-SPACe, ISRO, and the National Education Policy 2020. BlueBlocks Montessori envisions this project as the first in a series of annual student-led CubeSat launches, contributing to space research in education and sustainability.

About BlueBlocks Montessori school

Founded in 2009 in Hyderabad, BlueBlocks Montessori is India's only school to offer an AMI-aligned Montessori environment from birth to 16 years. Known for its groundbreaking Innovation Program, BlueBlocks has filed student patents, collaborated with institutions like IIT Hyderabad, and presented internationally at the AMI Congress 2023 in Thailand.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652581/BlueBlocks_CubeSat.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652645/BlueBlocks_TakeMe2Space_Founders.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2652584/BlueBlocks_Logo.jpg

