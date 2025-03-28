New Delhi, March 28: WhatsApp may soon allow iOS users to set it as their default app for messages and calls. The upcoming feature aims to integrate WhatsApp even deeper into iOS. The Meta-owned platform may provide its users with an improved communication experience. If the WhatsApp feature goes live on iOS devices, users will be able to initiate conversations and calls directly through WhatsApp.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to set it as the default app for messages and calls on iOS. The update is still in testing phase and is said to be available to some beta testers and is part of the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.8.10.74 update available on the TestFlight app. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Share Spotify Music in Status Updates on iOS.

Apple has introduced a new option in iOS 18.2, which allows users to choose their default apps for different functions, such as calls, messaging, email, web browsing, and password management. The update gives users more flexibility for replacing the requirement to rely solely on Apple’s built-in apps. WhatsApp is reportedly taking advantage of this change to establish itself as a preferred alternative for iOS users. Once users select WhatsApp as their default application for messages and calls, it will become the main option within the contacts app. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Motion Photo Sharing Feature for Chats, Groups and Channels on Android.

The feature could be helpful for people who like to use WhatsApp for both personal and business communication. It may simplify the process of managing messages and calls by bringing all conversations in one familiar interface. Once WhatsApp is set as the default app for messages and calls, it will reportedly open automatically. It is said to open whenever a user taps on a phone number in an app that follows the default system behaviour for making calls or sending messages. iOS users can also take advantage of WhatsApp's features, like end-to-end encryption for secure communication and the option to send multimedia files.

