Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Bluehost India is blowing out the candles and celebrating 19 years of helping customers succeed online.

As an industry leader in WordPress Hosting products and services, Bluehost has built a loyal customer base in the Indian market over the years. To celebrate this milestone, Bluehost India is offering discounts of up to 65 per cent off on WordPress Hosting and WordPress Services as part of the annual Birthday celebration sale from July 18 to July 24.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 3, 2022.

Here are the details of the discounts one can enjoy as part of the Bluehost India Birthday sale:

- Up to 65 per cent off on WordPress Hosting starting at Rs 149/-- Over 65 per cent off on Bluehost Website Builder for both Standard and eCommerce websites- Up to 85 per cent off on WooCommerce Hosting- Up to 85 per cent off on online stores- Amazing deals on WordPress Design, Managed SEO, Yoast Premium, SSL Certificates, and more

Also Read | XXX OnlyFans Star 'Dragon Girl' Amber Luke's Shocking Model Photos Before Spending a Whopping $250,000 on Body-Covering Tattoos, Split Tongue & Eyeball Inking Go Viral!.

Bluehost India is excited to bring these offers to its customers with an aim of helping them build and grow their online presence with ease.

"Our goal at Bluehost has been to empower small business owners, developers, and bloggers alike to set up their online presence easily by providing the best of WordPress," said Bluehost India Vice President of Marketing, Mitika Kulshreshtha. "Through this sale, we intend to support our customers to take advantage of the best-in-class web hosting products and services at affordable prices."

Recommended by WordPress, Bluehost aspires to help people build and grow with WordPress. The Bluehost Birthday sale is an opportunity for WordPress enthusiasts and web professionals alike to get web hosting and a host of Professional Services at discounted rates to build a website with WordPress.

The Bluehost India Birthday sale is live and will continue until July 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. IST.

To know more about the Bluehost Birthday sale please visit: https://www.bluehost.in/

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.in.

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit www.newfold.com.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)