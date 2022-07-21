OnePlus 10T 5G India launch is confirmed for August 3, 2022. The Chinese phone maker teased the handset on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date and time. According to the teaser, the launch will take place in New York City at 10:00 am ET (7:30 pm IST), and will be streamed live via OnePlus India's official YouTube Channel. OnePlus began the tradition of T Phones with the OnePlus 3T. OnePlus 10T Likely To Debut in India on August 3, 2022: Report.

OnePlus 10T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10T launch will be the first in-person launch since the debut of the OnePlus 7T in 2019. The company skipped the 9T launch last year. OnePlus is also said to launch the OxygenOS 13 along with the OnePlus 10T smartphone.

Can't believe it's been 3 years! See you in New York on August 3 🙌 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 20, 2022

According to previous reports, the OnePlus 10T will be available in two colours - jade green and moonstone black. The moonstone variant might come with 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus 10T (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Smartprix

It is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera and more. OnePlus 10T is said to be priced at Rs 49,999 for the base variant and will be made available for sale via the Amazon India website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).