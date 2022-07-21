You must have surely heard of XXX OnlyFans star 'Dragon Girl' Amber Luke who spent millions for transforming her body in ways that might be shocking to many! If not let us help you out. This viral OnlyFans influencer and model has taken body modification to another level. Right from wearing tattoos like a dress aka covering every inch of her body in tattoos to having her tongue split, she hasn't left any stone unturned in this arena. She took her love for tattoos to a whole new level when she had the whites of her eyes tattooed. However, millions spent on her body modification didn't go to waste, Amber Luke has even earned a lot by selling his tattooed XXX pictures and videos online on OnlyFans. Black Alien Anthony Loffredo Makes Bizarre Changes in Body, Covers Himself in Tattoos, Complains of Not Getting Job Now!

Amber Luke has not left a single part of her body without a tattoo. 99 percent of Luke's skin has tattoos. She lives in Queensland, Australia and is going viral all over again after she shared her pre-tattoo picture that left her fans with jaws dropped. She has tried out almost everything including lengthening the lower part of the ear as well as piercing. Most of the skin of this model is filled with tattoo ink. Amber has got over 200 tattoos but it doesn't stop there. She has breast augmentation, fillers in her cheeks and lips and piercings in her ears. Amber calls herself a blue-eyed dragon. You will be surprised to know that Luke's love of tattoos, even made her blind for some time. She had revealed in the past that the most dangerous process in terms of body transformation was when she injected blue-coloured ink into the eyes. After this procedure, Amber was blind for three weeks.

In an interview, Amber told that when blue ink was being poured into her eyes, it seemed as if sharp pieces of glass had been poured into her eyes. She told that this was done four times in one eye and that her artist had gone deep inside her eyes. If this process had not been done properly, she could have even gone blind. BUT let us check out who was Amber before all this tattoo mania took over! She was like any other blonde model with an equally beautiful face before these extreme ink and body modifications. Check out an early photo of herself!

XXX OnlyFans Star 'Dragon Girl' Amber Luke's Before-After Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revista Siete Generos (@siete_generos)

Amber Luke however has no regrets, she once told in an interview. She really likes the way she looks and had also said that all these changes give her a lot of confidence. Amber Luke had said that she was afraid of never getting a job because of so many tattoos on her body. But she ended up making a huge life for herself on social media and OnlyFans! If you don't know what OnlyFans is, it provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! XXX platform OnlyFans revolutionizing the porn industry giving more power to the creators. Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

