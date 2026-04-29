Business News | Bodhi Health & Wellness Hits 32 Outlets, Becomes India's Fastest-Growing Luxurious Day Spa Chain

Toss won by MI and elected to Bat

Toss won by MI and elected to Bat

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: India's fastest-growing spa network merges certified expertise, 100% organic care, and uncompromising hygiene to combat modern stress and elevate the luxury wellness experience.

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In an era where Indian professionals are experiencing unprecedented burnout, therapeutic relaxation is rapidly evolving from a luxury indulgence into a vital mental health tool. At the forefront of this wellness revolution is Bodhi Health & Wellness, India's fastest-growing luxurious day spa chain. With a thriving presence of over 32 premium sanctuaries nationwide, Bodhi is redefining the luxury wellness landscape by offering an unparalleled journey of mind, body, and spirit harmonization.

From its humble beginnings as a single room to a multi-city wellness empire, Bodhi Health & Wellness has become the ultimate destination for authentic, high-quality therapy.

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The Art of Pure Wellbeing: A Symphony of Therapies

At the heart of Bodhi's Wellness success is a curated portfolio of world-class treatments designed for deep restoration. Patrons are invited to step away from the fast-paced world and indulge in:

- Global Classics: Expertly administered Swedish, Thai, Balinese, and Deep Tissue massages tailored to relieve deep-seated stress and tension.

- Signature Rituals: Decadent Coffee & Chocolate Therapy, authentic Moroccan Hammam rituals, and soothing Hot Stone Therapy.

- Curated Care: Restorative Foot Reflexology and opulent Couple's Spa packages.

The Bodhi Wellness Difference: Comprehensive Therapy Packages

Bodhi Wellness believes true healing is a complete journey, not just a basic service. While the industry standard often limits offerings to a simple massage and shower, Bodhi Wellness elevates every session into a comprehensive, luxurious ritual.

Every wellness package at Bodhi Wellness inherently includes a

- Professional Body Massage: The foundation of the therapy, designed to relieve physical stress and mental tension.

- Traditional Herbal Ball Compression: An authentic, warm touch to deeply soothe and heal tired muscles.

- Rejuvenating Face Scrub & Pack: Providing targeted, organic skincare to refresh your complexion.

- Detoxifying Steam Bath & Shower: Essential for opening pores, cleansing the skin, and washing away released toxins.

- Post-therapy Refreshment Drinks: The perfect concluding touch for internal hydration and a gentle return to the day.

Certified Excellence: An Engine of Quality

Quality is meticulously engineered into Bodhi's Wellness DNA. Every therapist is trained and empowered by a Nationally Certified Pedagogy recognized by IIBWT & NSDC, ensuring elite-level skill. This self-correcting quality ecosystem ensures rigorous Dual ISO compliance. The direct result of these uncompromising standards is a market-leading 4.9-Star Rating across Google and Facebook.

100% Organic Purity meets Immaculate Hygiene

Since 2018, Bodhi Wellness has cultivated powerful collaborations to guarantee absolute safety and holistic well-being:

- Organic Skincare: Partnering with premium natural beauty brand Shukra's and esteemed skincare partner Bvril, Bodhi Wellness ensures your skin absorbs only the finest, 100% organic, chemical-free nourishment.

- Uncompromising Hygiene: A truly restorative experience demands an immaculate environment. Through a dedicated partnership with hospitality experts Xeju, every Bodhi Wellness outlet utilizes specialized cleaning solutions to guarantee perfectly sanitized, pristine bedsheets and 100% soft, fresh towels for every guest.

An Expansive Pan-India Sanctuaries

Dedicated to making premium wellness accessible, Bodhi's Wellness expansive footprint spans major metropolitan hubs including Bangalore, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.

In Hyderabad alone, the Bodhi Wellness network is deeply integrated into the community, boasting premium branches in Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, Kokapet, Dr. A.S. Rao Nagar, Habsiguda, Kukatpally/KPHB, Miyapur/Chandanagar, Sainikpuri, Kompally, Suchitra, and Nagole-LB Nagar.

Begin Your Journey

To experience the ultimate in holistic rejuvenation and self-care, reach out to Bodhi Health & Wellness today:

- Phone: +9180018 00184

- Website: drbodhi.in

- Email: admin@drbodhi.in | support@drbodhi.in

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)