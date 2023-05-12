Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 12, (ANI): On the Go First issue of bankruptcy, US aircraft manufacturer company Boeing India on Friday said these are unfortunate circumstances for the airline, the lessors, travellers and for all the stakeholders.

On the low-cost carrier facing an insolvency case due to financial issues, Boeing India Vice-President of Commercial Sales and Marketing Ryan Weir said, these are "unfortunate circumstances for the airlines, for the lessors and travellers. It's unfortunate for all these stakeholders."

Ryan Weir joined Boeing recently and he was addressing the media here in Gurugram in new office on Friday.

On being asked about lessors being disappointed over Go First case, Weir replied, "We are certainly working with the customers to discuss and identify any impact of the court's rulings. We are closely working with the lessors for understanding their prospective as well as all the stakeholders working with stakeholders and will do the best of our abilities to mitigate the issues," Ryan said. "We don't know what the impact is going to be," he added.

Boeing India President Salil Gupte lauded the India aviation market and its growth, and announced that in the coming few years, Boeing will deliver mega aircraft in Indian carriers."The number that I can give you right now is over 2,200 airplanes will be coming into India over the next 20 years in civil (aviation sector) that drives a need for 31,000 pilots that will need to be trained and developed here in India to fly all those airplanes, and over 26,000 mechanics that will be needed to maintain all those airplanes," he told ANI.

Tata Group-owned Air India (AI) recently placed two mega orders for 250 aircraft to Europe's Airbus Consortium and 220 aircraft to US Boeing comprising 470 aircraft. (ANI)

