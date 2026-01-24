New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has made its Barat Ghars and Community Halls available as night shelters for needy people, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said on Saturday.

Chahal said that in compliance with the directions of the High Court, NDMC is providing Barat Ghars and Community Halls as night shelters for patients and their attendants coming for treatment at AIIMS, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Harding Hospital. He said the arrangement is being made in coordination with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which functions under the Government of Delhi.

Also Read | '126 People Have Died So Far Due to Unplanned SIR': TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar and BJP's 'Anti-Bengali' Agenda in West Bengal.

He further informed that NDMC is making available only those Community Halls or Barat Ghars which do not have any prior bookings. Locations are selected after carefully assessing booking availability to ensure the general public is not inconvenienced while also ensuring safe shelter for the needy.

Chahal said that senior NDMC officers also participated in a meeting on Friday to review the arrangements. To ensure smooth and effective implementation of the initiative, NDMC has constituted a special team of officers and staff. The team regularly monitors coordination, arrangements, and the availability of essential facilities at the night shelters to ensure no inconvenience is caused to beneficiaries.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death With Sharp Weapon Over Extramarital Affair in Jalpaiguri, Later Surrenders to Police.

Under the arrangement, NDMC is providing space, water, and electricity, while DUSIB is providing beds and other essential items. Kuljeet Chahal said the NDMC Community Hall at Kidwai Nagar has been taken over by DUSIB and is currently being used as a night shelter for homeless persons rescued from the AIIMS area. The process of bringing homeless persons from the AIIMS subway and surrounding areas to the shelter is ongoing.

Chahal said that keeping in view the availability of Barat Ghars and Community Halls, the facility will be provided till March 15. He said the initiative's objective is to protect needy people from cold and rain, so they are not forced to live in the open and are provided with safe, dignified shelter.

The Vice Chairman added that such initiatives are in accordance with the humane and welfare-oriented vision of the Prime Minister and that the New Delhi Municipal Council remains committed to supporting the weaker sections of society. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)