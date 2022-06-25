Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI/Borzo): Cometh the month of June, we see brands all over the world changing their logo, packaging, and marketing collaterals in rainbow colours but a constructive step to educate the team seems like a missing puzzle. In order to build sensitivity, acceptance and awareness about the struggles of the LGBTQ community, Borzo (erstwhile WeFast) conducted an in-depth Pride session for its in-house team.

The Pride session had members of the LGBTQ community speaking about their journey, hardships and issues pertaining to the community in the society. The speakers emphasized on such interactions at the corporate level to reach a larger pool of audience and address their concerns about the LGBTQ community and make them understand at a one-to-one level.

Jay Acharya took the people on the journey of describing how denial, acceptance and prejudice are impacting the importance of the community in today's society. Jay also pointed out several aspects of his personal journey which helped the audience view the LGBTQ community with a new evolved perspective. A fruitful interaction culminated with a Q and A where Jay addressed various concerns of the audience one-on-one.

"It was a privilege to share my side of the story with Team Borzo. They were very accommodating and very understanding. Lack of knowledge and acceptance on this topic is the problem in India, and Borzo took the right first step in eradicating this discrimination" Guest Speaker, Jay Acharya, represents the LGBTQ community.

"To build an inclusive and diverse culture it is important to have a sensitive workforce who is aware of the societal issues and takes an effort to educate themselves. With the pride session, Our team is much more aware of the journey of the individuals, and their struggles and understands their important presence at the societal level. At Borzo, we are taking conscious efforts to build a value system that binds us as people and strengthens our bond. " said Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo, India.

"Our initiatives involve not only including all the stakeholders but also the communities to create a synergy and make a mark in the lives of the people thereby contributing in a distinguished form to the society. It is important to discuss the issues that are taboo to the society at large for the greater good of the people and the community." added Devesh Gangal, Country Marketing Manager, Borzo, India.

