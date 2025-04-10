PNN

Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10: Strength, perseverance, and an unyielding commitment to social service define the journey of Bhuvaneshwari Ramesh Kumaar. Her recent achievement--being awarded the "International Social Responsibility Award - 2025" by the International Award Forum (IAF) on April 3rd' 2025, which is a testament to her dedication to empowering communities and fostering wellness across the globe. This prestigious international recognition is conferred by IAF, the world's leading award forum, operating under the esteemed Nobel World Records brand.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025 Declared Online, 42,397 Candidates Shortlisted for Written Exam; Know How To Check Results and Merit List.

A Life Shaped by Determination and Leadership

Born on July 27, 1987, into an upper-middle-class family, Bhuvaneshwari grew up with strong leadership values instilled by her parents, Subramani (VAO) and Vijayalakshmi. From an early age, she exhibited exceptional leadership qualities, excelling in academics and school activities. Encouraged by her principal, she took charge of various events, scripting and delivering speeches, setting the foundation for her inspiring journey.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Schoolgirls Allege Abduction Bid to Bunk Classes in Pulwama, Police Caution Parents To Educate Children About Law.

Although she was offered an M.Sc. opportunity at Queensland University, she chose to prioritize family life after marriage. However, her destiny had something much greater in store.

From Personal Struggles to a Global Impact

After the birth of her children, Bhuvaneshwari faced significant health challenges, leading to weight gain. With unwavering support from her husband, Ramesh Kumar, she turned to yoga--a decision that would transform not only her life but the lives of thousands. Under the guidance of Vethathri Maharishi, she embarked on a path of self-discovery and enlightenment, reducing her weight from 110 kg to 75 kg and unlocking a passion for yoga and social service.

She pursued higher studies in M.A. Yoga, Psychology, Guidance & Counseling, and Yoga Therapy, deepening her expertise in Shatkriyas, Face Yoga, Tantric Yoga Mudras, and Reiki. Her journey was no longer just personal; it had become a mission to uplift others through holistic wellness.

A Visionary Leader in Social Service and Yoga

Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge and service, Bhuvaneshwari has impacted countless lives through her initiatives:

* Trained 500+ school children in physical exercise and yoga asanas.

* Delivered motivational and awareness speeches in schools, counseling young girls.

* Served as President of the Inner Wheel Club of Maraimalai Nagar and an active Rotary Club member.

* Organized medical camps, including mammography screenings, free cardio check-ups, and blood donation drives.

* Adopted a village and constructed a children's park, bringing joy and opportunities to underprivileged children.

* In 2023, she made a mark on the international stage by participating in the Nobel World Records' yoga event, earning the title "Yogacharya" and securing her role as Board Member of Chengalpattu District under the Tamil Nadu Yoga Federation. This event ignited an even greater ambition within her.

A Historic Victory by a Woman: The Nobel World Record Attempt in Yoga

On March 30, 2025, Bhuvaneshwari Ramesh Kumaar orchestrated a Nobel World Record Attempt, marking a historical victory by a woman in the realm of yoga and social service. Gathering 500 children in Chengalpattu District, she led an unprecedented event that not only set a world record but also reinforced the power of determination, leadership, and community-driven efforts.

Despite facing significant hurdles and setbacks, she remained undeterred. With the unwavering support of her husband, Ramesh Kumar (President, Rotary Club of Maraimalai Nagar), and Rotary District Governor 3231, she turned obstacles into stepping stones, ensuring the event's resounding success. Her perseverance earned her the esteemed "Yoga Kalaimamani" award, further solidifying her legacy.

A Testament to Strength and Social Responsibility

Receiving the "International Social Responsibility Award - 2025" is more than an accolade--it is a recognition of resilience, passion, and the courage to make a difference. Her ability to merge yoga with social service has created a lasting legacy, inspiring individuals worldwide to embrace wellness and humanitarianism.

"This accomplishment is the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I am thrilled to have reached this milestone and deeply grateful for the unwavering support of my family, mentors, and well-wishers. Through this journey, I have gained valuable lessons that have shaped me into a more confident and resilient individual. This award is not just for me but for everyone who believes in the power of social responsibility and holistic wellness," said Bhuvaneshwari Ramesh Kumaar.

About International Award Forum (IAF)

The International Award Forum (IAF) is a globally recognized platform that honors excellence in various fields. Operating under Nobel World Records, IAF celebrates individuals and organizations that make significant contributions to society.

A Call to Action

Bhuvaneshwari's journey serves as a beacon of hope and motivation, proving that passion, perseverance, and service can create a lasting impact. Her historic victory and unwavering commitment to social responsibility set an inspiring example for future generations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)