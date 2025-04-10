Patna, April 10: The Bihar Civil Court has announced the results of the Clerk Preliminary Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can now access their results through the official website at patna.dcourts.gov.in.

A total of 42,397 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage— the written examination— which will be conducted in Patna. The exact date of the exam will be announced soon. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,692 vacancies, including 3,325 positions for clerks, 1,562 for stenographers, 1,132 for Court Reader-cum-Deposition writers, and 1,673 for peons/orderlies. BARC OCES Result 2025 Out on barcocesexam.in: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Releases Scientific Officer Computer-Based Test Results; Know How To Check Online.

Know How To Check Bihar Civil Court Clerk Result 2025

Visit the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in

On the homepage, go to Notices — Recruitment

Click on the Clerk result 2022 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage will now move on to the written test. However, 2,374 candidates were disqualified due to invalid OMR sheets caused by non-compliance with exam instructions. Assam HSLC Result 2025 Date: CM Himanta Biswas Sarma Says HSLC Class 10 Board Results Won't Be Released Today, Urges Students and Parents To Remain Patient.

In other news, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 on April 12, 2025. Candidates who qualified the prelims can download the admit card by visiting the official websites - bpsc.bih.nic.in and bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login - using their login ID and password. The examinations are scheduled to be held on April 26, 28, 29, and 30.

