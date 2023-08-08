SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 8: 1 Click Capital, in partnership with CHP Finance Private Limited, proudly announces the launch of Shopkeeper Finance, a groundbreaking financial solution. Led by visionary founder Sachin Malik, 1 Click Capital is changing the game for shopkeepers in India by providing seamless access to capital through cutting-edge technology.

Starting with just five dedicated employees, 1 Click Capital has emerged as a trailblazer in the finance sector under Sachin Malik's bold leadership. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and technological advancements has solidified their position as pioneers in the industry.

Recognizing the challenges faced by shopkeepers, 1 Click Capital introduces Shopkeeper Finance as a transformative solution. This product empowers shopkeepers and boosts their cash flow, addressing obstacles such as intense competition and limited access to capital, technology, and customers. It unlocks growth potential that was previously hindered by insufficient funds for expansion and hiring.

1 Click capital: A groundbreaking solution:

Shopkeeper Finance offers unsecured short-term financing, ranging from 50,000 to 5 lakhs, with a streamlined and efficient process. Shopkeepers can now easily access the capital they need for timely inventory and supply purchases, optimizing their operations for unparalleled success. The user-friendly platform provided by 1 Click Capital makes the financing process quick, seamless, and hassle-free.

What are the benefits that the shopkeepers will enjoy by joining hands with 1 Click Capital?

By partnering with 1 Click Capital, shopkeepers enjoy numerous benefits. Improved cash flow ensures timely supplier payments, enhancing their credit rating and eliminating penalties. Effective inventory management helps shopkeepers maintain optimal stock levels, avoiding shortages or excess inventory. This enables them to provide better customer service, strengthening relationships and fostering loyalty. Additionally, shopkeepers gain access to advanced point-of-sale systems and other cutting-edge tools for data-driven decision-making and sales optimization.

