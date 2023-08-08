Prayagraj, August 8: The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire Gyanvapi premises without affecting the ASI survey order of the Varanasi court. The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn when petitioner counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL. Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Day 5: ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Complex Continues on Fifth Day, Advocate from Hindu Side Says, Survey of Dome Not Completed Yet (Watch Video).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: Four Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Bulandshahr.

The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the ASI survey. The petition was filed by Jitender Singh “Visen”, Rakhi Singh and others.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2023 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).