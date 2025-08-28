PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Brick & Bolt, India's leading tech-enabled construction company, is revolutionising the Indian construction landscape by introducing tech-driven processes that bring predictability, transparency, and efficiency to a historically unorganized sector.

Also Read | Is BTS' Jimin Dating Song Da Eun? K-Pop Star and Actress Reignite Relationship Rumours After Private Video Leaks Online.

Banking on its experience in building more than 9,000 Units across the country, with a range of 11000+ floor plans to choose from, Brick & Bolt's roster is fast-growing, and it is simplifying the harrowing process of building one's home for homeowners.

"Our goal is to make construction as simple, reliable, and trackable as ordering a product online," said Mr. Jayesh Rajpurohit, Co-Founder and CEO at Brick & Bolt. "Through technology, we are standardising and automating what has traditionally been a chaotic and fragmented process. By addressing the logjams that bother plot owners, we have delivered on our promise of Money Safety and 100% Transparency"

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Brace Takes Inter Miami CF to Leagues Cup 2025 Final With Comeback Win Over Orlando City SC.

Tech and Data as Pillars of PredictabilityBrick & Bolt leverages AI-powered project management tools, historical construction data, IoT integrations, and digital dashboards to estimate project timelines and budgets with unprecedented accuracy. These tools reduce waste, ensure real-time visibility, and bring down delays by up to 40%.

Direct Benefits for Homeowners and LandownersThe company's tech-enabled model offers homeowners and landowners:

- Fixed and transparent pricing through the Smart Cost Calculator

- A range of floor plans and designs to choose from as part of the Connoisseur Collection

- Real-time project tracking via digital dashboards and weekly updates, tracking the construction deadlines

- Consistent quality through standardised processes

The Smart Cost Calculator, in particular, has transformed the budgeting phase for clients. By offering real-time, itemised estimates, it has boosted transparency and established trust early in the project lifecycle. Homeowners no longer have to chase deadlines and contractors to get work done; they can monitor the progress of their projects through periodic updates shared by the Brick & Bolt Team.

Impact on the Future of ConstructionBrick & Bolt's approach represents a significant shift in how construction is delivered in India. By applying principles of productisation and data-driven planning, the company is setting a new industry standard, one that is scalable, replicable, and customer-centric.

Curated Designs Powered by DataThe Connoisseur Collection is a standout example of how Brick & Bolt uses data to curate high-utility, aesthetically refined designs. Developed with over 7 years of expertise, this collection draws from the analysis of 8,000+ floor plans and 10,000+ hours of research, shaped by the expertise of 30+ skilled architects. Each plan has been evaluated on Liveable Area, Indoor Environment Quality, Vastu compliance, and Ergonomic Flow--ensuring maximum space utilisation and enhancing everyday living.

The result is a set of smartly planned, healthier, nature-connected homes that seamlessly blend spatial harmony with practicality.

To further enrich the construction journey and make it truly customer-centric, Brick & Bolt operates state-of-the-art Experience Centres in Bangalore, Noida, and Hyderabad. Here, homeowners can explore designs, touch and feel premium materials, review fixture samples, and visualise their dream home--watching it take shape in real time with a trusted construction partner.

In response to growing demand, two new Experience Centres will soon be opening in Gurugram and Chennai, bringing this immersive, hands-on home planning experience closer to more plot owners across India.

Future-Forward Tech InnovationsBrick & Bolt is committed to further innovation, with a strong pipeline of tech-enabled solutions, including:

- AI-powered material recommendation engines

- Virtual and augmented reality for pre-construction visualisation

- Smart contract integrations for transparent project governance

- Automated compliance and permit workflows

For more information, please visit www.bricknbolt.com.

About Brick&Bolt

Brick&Bolt is transforming the construction industry with innovative technology and a focus on quality and sustainability. Brick&Bolt has redefined the construction experience by offering comprehensive services from design to execution and ensuring seamless delivery. With tailored solutions for residential dwellings, commercial spaces, and large projects, Customer Satisfaction is at the heart of Brick&Bolt. Committed to building better structures, Brick&Bolt provides 11,000+ customisable floor plan options, 100% money safety with an ESCROW payment mechanism, and three levels of auditing with 470+ quality checks on every project via the trademarked Quality Assessment System - QASCON. Currently, Brick&Bolt is catering to over 9,000 units in 10+ cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysuru, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad, with plans to expand to additional cities.

With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Brick&Bolt is poised to become the go-to choice for quality construction. Brick&Bolt was founded in 2018 by Jayesh Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CEO and an IIT Roorkee alumnus with 22+ years of experience) and Arpit Rajpurohit (Cofounder-CTO and a VIT, Vellore alumnus with 12+ years of experience).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)