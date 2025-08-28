BTS' Jimin is back in the spotlight not for his professional activities but for his personal life. A simple TikTok video has unexpectedly shifted all attention towards the K-pop star and his rumoured relationship with actress Song Da Eun. A video shared by the actress herself has sparked major buzz online after it seemed to show Jimin in her apartment. The clip appeared to capture a man resembling the With You singer near an elevator outside her residence. BTS Jungkook Identity Theft Case: Chinese Hacker Partially Admits to KRW 38 Billion Fraud During K-Pop Star’s Mandatory Military Service.

BTS Jimin and Actress Song Da Eun Spark Dating Buzz

On August 26, 2025, actress Song Da Eun shared an allegedly private video on her TikTok featuring BTS’ Jimin. While the video did not show anything inappropriate, it quickly sparked dating rumours between the two popular celebrities. Before the speculation could escalate further online, Star News Korea urged the agencies of both Jimin and Song Da Eun to clarify details regarding the leaked video.

The video showed Da Eun meeting a man resembling BTS’ Jimin near an elevator, followed by a shot at the doorway of her apartment. The video quickly went viral on social media platforms, as the singer's face was clearly visible in the clip, unlike in her previous posts.

BTS Jimin and Song da Eun’s Viral TikTok Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송다은 (@da.eun.da.eun)

Song Daeun on TikTok posted a video of her welcoming Jimin of BTS back home at their Hannam91 apartment. pic.twitter.com/pD7XbzMB5p — 🐰🍒 (@baru10402) August 27, 2025

How Did Jimin and Song Da Eun’s Agencies Respond to the Viral Video?

When Star News Korea tagged Merry Go Round as the agency behind Song Da Eun, the company shared a statement and revealed that they never signed a contract with the actress. Their statement read, "We have never signed an exclusive contract with Song Da Eun. Song Da Eun is just one of the TikTok agency crew, but this seems to be a misrepresentation. We have not been able to contact Song Da Eun since morning."

BTS' agency BigHit Music (HYBE Coporation) further added fuel to the controversy by saying, "We are currently checking", as revealed in a report in Xports News.

Song Da Eun’s Instagram Post

More About BTS Jimin and Song Da Eun’s Dating Rumours

The dating rumours about Song Da Eun and Jimin have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The actress has shared many pictures and videos in the past, making fans believe that she is secretly dating the BTS vocalist. The rumours only increased in 2023 after her social media posts clearly made indirect references to the singer-songwriter. ‘Getting Out of Hand’: BTS J-Hope’s Sister Jung Ji Woo Lashes Out at Trolls for Spreading Rumours About Her Pregnancy and Miscarriage (View Post).

BTS Jimin’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIMIN (@j.m)

Song Da Eun has herself reacted to past speculations and denied them. The actress has confirmed that she has no intentions of suing the BTS star and also warned netizens about taking legal action against those passing negative comments about her.

