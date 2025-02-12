Bridge Health

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Adding a new feather to its cap, Bridge Health, a Bengaluru based leading preventive and primary healthcare company backed by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, has achieved another milestone by acquiring Modern Family Doctor Pvt. Ltd., a renowned chain of primary care clinics based in Bengaluru. This strategic move expands Bridge Health's footprint to over 50 clinics and corporate health centres across India, accelerating its mission to make quality healthcare accessible and comprehensive.

The Growing Importance of Primary Healthcare in India

Primary care is a cornerstone of a robust healthcare system, pivotal for disease prevention, early diagnosis, and effective management.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 highlights a positive trend in India, with the share of primary healthcare expenditure growing from 51.3% of Government Health Expenditure (GHE) in FY15 to 55.9% in FY20, reflecting the increasing emphasis on foundational healthcare infrastructure.

Bridge Health's acquisition of Modern Family Doctor Pvt. Ltd. aligns seamlessly with this national focus. Bridge Health is strategically positioned to expand access to essential healthcare services across India.

Marking a Milestone in Growth

This acquisition is a pivotal step in Bridge Health's expansion strategy and highlights its commitment to delivering holistic primary and preventive care.

This acquisition empowers Bridge Health to enhance its service offerings, including elder care, women's health, AI-based health screenings, physiotherapy, yoga and fitness guidance, emotional wellness, diabetes management, and more.

Karan Verma, CEO of Bridge Health, stated, "This acquisition represents a significant leap forward in our journey to provide trusted and accessible healthcare. Modern Family Doctor Pvt. Ltd. has built a strong reputation for delivering excellent primary care. Together, we will bring expanded services to communities and corporates, fulfilling our mission of making holistic preventive care the standard for all."

A Shared Vision for Better Healthcare

Naresh Malhotra, Chairman of Modern Family Doctor Pvt. Ltd., said: "Joining Bridge Health presents an exciting opportunity to enhance our service capabilities and reach more communities. We are confident that this integration will bring significant benefits to our residents, communities and corporate customers, as we continue to provide high-quality primary care at affordable prices."

Ravikumar Nadimpally, the CEO of Modern Family Doctor Pvt. Ltd. and a key leader since its inception, expressed optimism about the partnership and will continue to lead operations to ensure a seamless transition.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, investor in Bridge Health and co-founder of Infosys, added: "This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our vision to focus on primary & preventive healthcare in India. Bridge Health's commitment to innovation and its individual-centric approach make it a key player in the healthcare sector. I am proud to support this journey as they continue to redefine healthcare delivery in the country."

Currently operating in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune, Bridge Health plans to broaden its reach to additional cities by the end of 2025.

About Bridge Health

Bridge Health is a leading name in preventive healthcare, combining cutting-edge innovation with a patient-first approach. Backed by Kris Gopalakrishnan, the company is ISO 27001 certified and operates an NABL-accredited lab, reaffirming its dedication to clinical excellence and data security. With a mission to redefine healthcare delivery, Bridge Health is paving the way for accessible, personalised preventive care across India.

