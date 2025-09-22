PNN

New Delhi [India], September 22: Music adds energy and joy to every part of Navratri. Ordinary TV speakers simply don't do justice to the festive vibe. That's why soundbars have become the season's smartest upgrade. Compact, stylish, and powerful, they fill homes with theatre-like sound without the clutter of multiple speakers. From wireless subwoofers to voice control, they pack smart features for all families.

Bajaj Finserv makes it easy for customers to bring home not just soundbars, but a wide range of electronics and appliances--without dipping into their savings. With over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities in India, customers can walk in, choose their preferred model, and complete the purchase instantly. Using the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh, the cost can be spread into monthly instalments that fit comfortably into any budget. Select products even come with zero down payment offers, so families can take home their new gadget without paying anything upfront.

Top selling soundbars in 2025 and their Easy EMI offers

This Navratri, soundbars are topping wishlists as families look to upgrade their festive entertainment. With powerful sound, stylish designs, and budget-friendly EMI plans from Bajaj Finserv, here are the top-selling models that customers can bring home this festive season:

boAt Aavante Bar Quake Pro (200 W, 2.1-Channel)

*Price: Rs. 10,999

*Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 830/month

*Main feature: Deep bass for powerful party sound

JBL Bar 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar (Dual Bass Port)

*Price: Rs. 10,999

*Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 833/month

*Main feature: Dual bass port for rich, clear sound

LG S40T (2.1-Channel, 300 W, DTS Digital Surround)

*Price: Rs. 22,990

*Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 830/month

*Main feature: DTS surround sound for theatre-like experience

Sony HT-S20R (Dolby Digital, Bluetooth)

*Price: Rs. 23,990

*Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 882/month

*Main feature: Dolby Digital 5.1 surround for immersive audio

Samsung HW-B650D XL (370 W, 3.1-Channel, DTS Virtual:X)

*Price: Rs. 31,900

*Easy EMIs starting from: Rs. 968/month

*Main feature: DTS Virtual:X for room-filling 3D sound

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

With this wide range, every household can find a soundbar that matches their needs--whether it's budget-friendly, feature-rich, or designed for premium audio.

Bajaj Finserv makes it easy to upgrade

Buying a soundbar does not have to mean stretching the budget. Bajaj Finserv provides customers with two convenient options to finance their purchase:

Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

The Easy EMI Loan is the simplest way to upgrade without exhausting savings. Customers can get:

*A loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh

*Flexible tenure of 3 to 60 months

*Zero down payment on select items

*Quick approval after mobile verification

This means families can spread the cost of their new soundbar into small monthly instalments, making it affordable while enjoying it right away.

Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

For those who prefer a digital solution, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is another convenient option. It offers:

*A pre-approved digital card with a limit up to Rs. 3 lakh

*Instant issuance for eligible customers

*Repayment tenure of 3 to 60 months

*Zero down payment on select products

*Wide acceptance across 1.5 lakh+ partner stores

With this card, shopping for a soundbar becomes as easy as a swipe--no lengthy paperwork, no delays. It can be used not only at Bajaj Finserv partner stores but also for online purchases on leading platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, making festive shopping even more convenient.

Bigger savings with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

Bajaj Finserv makes shopping smarter with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator. The tool brings together all deals--brand discounts, store offers, and Easy EMI benefits--so customers can enjoy top soundbars at the best value without extra effort.

Here's how the calculator helps:

*Brand offers- Discounts offered directly by soundbar manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, or LG

*Dealer offers- Cashback and price cuts at trusted partner stores like Croma or Vijay Sales

*EMI benefits- Easy EMI plans and zero down payment on select soundbars

How it works:

1.Visit the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website.

2.Select the soundbar category and brand preference.

3.Enter a budget to view matching models.

4.Instantly check savings--brand deals, store discounts, and EMI benefits combined.

5.Find the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store with the chosen soundbar.

This tool ensures customers see the full value of festive offers, making it easier to upgrade their entertainment setup.

This Navratri, celebrations deserve more than just lights and decor. A sleek soundbar brings theatre-like audio home, making every beat, dialogue, or chant come alive. With Bajaj Finserv's Festive Soundbar Savings Calculator and flexible financing options, customers can upgrade without overspending.

