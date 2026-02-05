BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 5: Horse Powertrain, a global leader in hybrid and combustion powertrain technologies, has announced its entry into the Indian market at a time when the country's automotive sector is accelerating its transition toward cleaner, more efficient mobility solutions.

The timing of Horse Powertrain's India entry also aligns with improving global trade dynamics with the recently proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement which is expected to strengthen technology collaboration and component supply chains between the two regions, creating favourable conditions for global powertrain specialists to partner more closely with Indian OEMs and localise advanced technologies.

India is currently among the world's fastest-growing automotive markets, producing over 4 million passenger vehicles annually, while tightening regulatory requirements under BS-VI emission norms and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) targets are compelling manufacturers to reduce fleet emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Simultaneously, the government's ethanol blending roadmap, targeting 20% ethanol (E20), and increasing focus on alternative fuels, are creating strong demand for flex-fuel, hybrid, and low-emission powertrain technologies that can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively.

Horse Powertrain's portfolio is designed to address this transition phase, offering scalable and pragmatic solutions that help OEMs meet compliance goals without the need for immediate, full-scale electrification. By enabling easier integration into existing vehicle platforms, the company aims to support faster time-to-market and reduced development costs for Indian manufacturers.

Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain, said, "At Horse Powertrain, we aim to provide practical, affordable solutions to the Indian market, all while reducing the emissions footprint of the nation's hybrid and combustion vehicles. India is a strategically vital market for us, both in terms of its scale and in the role it will play in shaping global mobility trends. It's great to have our team on the ground at ACMA this year to engage with OEMs and partners who are driving this next phase of growth for the Indian automotive ecosystem."

Horse Powertrain will mark its official India debut at ACMA Automechanika New Delhi this year. At ACMA Automechanika, Horse Powertrain will present the following solutions:

- HORSE H12 - A 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine designed for mild hybrid (MHEV) vehicles. It is one of the first production engines worldwide capable of running on both petrol and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

- HORSE B15 & HORSE DHT160, a paired engine and transmission for use in HEVs, PHEVs, and range-extended EVs (REEVs). The HORSE B15 is a four-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged engine capable of burning gasoline, methanol, and ethanol. The DHT160 is a three-gear transmission and electric motor capable of outputting 160kW of power.

- HORSE M20 - A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of operating as a pure combustion engine or in REEV applications. The HORSE M20 can run on diesel or hydrogen.

- HORSE 4DHT120 - A four-speed hybrid transmission with an integrated electric motor, delivering up to 120 kW of power.

- HORSE C15 - An ultra-compact 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and generator unit. Designed from the outset for REEV applications, it enables an existing battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be converted into a REEV by fitting into the available space in the frunk or under the seat.

