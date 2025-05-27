New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): State-owned telecom operator BSNL on Tuesday reported Rs 280 crore in net profits during January-March 2025 quarter, against Rs 262 crore logged in the October-December 2024 quarter.

With this, the telecom operator, which has not been in the best of financial health, reported its first back-to-back profitable quarters.

Also Read | French Open 2025: Paula Badosa Scripts Upset to Knockout Naomi Osaka; Katie Boulter Advances to Second Round of Roland Garros (Watch Video).

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) today announced its audited results for the year ended March 31, 2025, approved at the 243rd meeting of the Board.

In the January-March quarter of 2024, the telecom operator had reported a Rs 849 crore loss.

Also Read | Jaipur Tragedy: 4 Workers, Forced to Enter Septic Tank to Retrieve Gold and Silver Particles, Die of Toxic Fumes.

Its overall loss in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25 reduced by 58 per cent - to Rs 2,247 crore in from Rs 5,370 crore in 2023-24.

It also reported stronger operating metrics. 27 of its telecom circles turned EBITDA-positive in 2024-25 (only 17 circles last year- 2023-24); 10 circles turned Profit After Tax-positive in 2024-25 (only 3 circles last year- 2023-24).

BSNL's operating revenue rose 7.8 per cent in 2024-25 to Rs 20,841 crore, as against Rs 19,330 crore in 2023-24.

The growth from all core revenue segments - mobility, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), Leased Lines incl Ent, and Asset Monetisation -- have increased when compared to last financial year.

BSNL anticipated that the outlook for the coming year will continue to show strong top-line revenue growth alongside a steady decline in operating costs--both critical to sustained profitability.

However, in the near term, higher depreciation and amortisation arising from recent spectrum acquisitions and heavy capex will weigh on quarterly results despite these solid fundamentals, it has forecasted.

"Over the medium to long term, BSNL's profitability prospects are robust, supported by the nationwide rollout of 4G/5G (use of Atmanirbhar equipment), 5G Network-as-a-Service initiatives, investments in core infrastructure and upgradation of backhaul aging fibres. Although profit after tax may be subdued next fiscal year because of the sizeable capex and spectrum infusion, these investments are expected to spur accelerated growth and profitability thereafter," Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

In addition, the ongoing asset-monetisation efforts will generate further funds that can be reinvested to further strengthen the company's capital programme, it said. BSNL has almost doubled its asset monetisation last year.

"The sharp turnaround is testimony to professional management, government support and relentless focus on both the top line and the bottom line. BSNL is not just being revived, but redefined." said A Robert J Ravi I T S, CMD, BSNL.

"With disciplined cost control and accelerated 4G/5G deployment, we are confident of sustaining this growth trajectory and delivering affordable, high-quality connectivity to every Indian- to whom we are highly indebted. We will not be chasing profits as our end goal. We will be redefining telecom excellence in public service. When we consistently do the right things - provide excellent service, reach the unreached, innovate for inclusivity - profits will naturally follow as a byproduct of that excellence," the BSNL CMD added in the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)