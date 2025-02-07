Business Mint Celebrates the Winners of 50 Under 50 - 2025, Recognizing Excellence and Leadership Across Industries

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 7: Business Mint, a trailblazer in acknowledging excellence and leadership, is pleased to announce the triumphant winners of the 50 Under 50 - 2025. This marks the fourth edition of the Business Mint 50 Under 50, celebrating extraordinary professionals who have redefined success through innovation, resilience, and impactful contributions. The highly anticipated digital event took place on February 06, 2025.

Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos).

In a grand celebration of leadership across industries, Business Mint recognized and honored seasoned entrepreneurs, industry experts, and visionaries who have demonstrated exceptional prowess in their respective fields. The virtual event brought together a diverse audience from across the nation, applauding the achievements of these accomplished leaders.

The Business Mint 50 Under 50 - 2025 encompassed a broad spectrum of categories, including Information Technology, Real Estate, Health Care, Finance, Education, Social Impact, Architecture and many more. The selection process was rigorous, with nominees evaluated based on their influence, innovation, and leadership within their industries.

Also Read | What Is Nomophobia? How Does Fear of Being Without Mobile Phone Affect People? Know Causes, Symptoms and Preventions.

Winners of Business Mint 50 Under 50 - 2025

* Purushothaman K, Director - Creative at Social Beat - Excellence in Creative Direction

* Neha Gupta - Architect, Interior Designer & Co-Founder - Beyond Designs - Architect & Interior Designer

* Kishore Bhogale, Founder - Masstera - High Performance Coach & Holistic Mentor

* Milind Mohan Anvekar, Senior Vice President of India Operations - Open Destinations - Leadership & Industry Impact

* V. Manjula Kumari, CEO and Senior Consultant Physical Therapist - Varanaa's Health care Research and Training organization LLP - Women in Health Care

* Jaya Pavan Gummadi, Managing Director - Prosperiti Homes - Sustainable Building Practices

* Naveen Kumar Reddy - MLC Mehabubnagar - Politician - Social Worker

* Rupessh Goel, Managing Director & Head of Credit - India - First Citizens India - Corporate Credit Leadership

* Amith Raman, Chief Executive Officer - Inker Robotic Solutions Pvt Ltd - Robotics & Future Technologies

* Anurag Parvathaneni, Partner - PARVATHANENI & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants - Chartered Accountancy

* Arun Madnani, Vice President - People & Culture - ASBL - Workplace Culture & People Strategy

* Dr Lalit Mohan Sanagavarapu, Chief Product Officer - Quick Heal - Product Management in Cybersecurity

* Dr Aamir Rizwan, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) - Brainy n Bright - Global STEM & Tech Education

* Dr Bhanu Prakash Reddy Varla, Partner & Director, Chair - TiE Grad - Strategy & Business Leadership

* Sunil Savaram, CEO - Plural Technology Pvt Ltd - Corporate Strategy

* Katika Ravinder Reddy - Advocate & Standing Counsel for HYDRAA - Legal & Judiciary Services

* Badam Krishna Murthy, Founder & CEO - Bounten - Water Softening Technology

* Dr Sunil Adusumilli, Managing Director - Xurious - Oral Maxillo Facial Oncology & Luxury Salon Brand Leadership

* Sandip Patnaik, Sr. Managing Director - JLL India - Leadership & Advisory Excellence

* Nitin Baraskar, Co-founder - Plural Technology - IT & Software Solutions

* Ajay Patel, Director & Partner - Plural Technology - Financial Advisory & Leadership

* Kulbir Singh, AI Expert (Information Manager) - AI & Data Science

* Santosh Kumar Mahankali, Principal Architect & Founder - MAHAA INFRAA SOLUTIONS - Infra & Architecture

* Karthik Pelluru, Senior Cloud Engineer - FCI Technologies Limited - Information Technology

* CA Malapaka Venkata Krishna Koundinya, Co-Founder - Nine Advisory India Private Limited - Finance & Budgeting Expert

* Nishtha Rohatgi, Founder - AI.HYR - AI-Powered Recruitment Assistance

* Prasad Anumula, CEO - RiskGuard - Risk Management & Compliance

* Vijaya Sunder M, Indian School of Business - Assistant Professor (OM Area) & Program Director, Operational Excellence for Leaders Programme - Business Education & Research

* Bhishmaji Palnati, Founder - Unix Technologies India - IT Consultant Expertise

* Anandarao Potnuru, Founder Partner - POTNURU AND ASSOCIATES, Taxation & Financial Advisory

* Srikhakollu Venkata Chalam, Senior Executive - Domain Corp Solutions LLP - Financial Services

* Roshan Mahant, Senior Technical Consultant - LaunchIT Corp - Platform Implementation Solution Architect

* Ravikumar Vallepu, Master Data Governance Lead - Cardinal Health inc, USA - SAP Master Data Management

* Abhinav Guptha, Associate Vice President Innovation - Broadridge - Innovation & Fintech Leadership

* Dayanand Shriram, Founder - Kokan NGO India - Social Impact & Child Welfare

* Sai Santosh Yakkali, Managing Director - Shree Manjunatha Legacy Impex Pvt. Ltd. - Construction & Operations

* Sharath Babu, CEO - Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital - Nephrology

* Sampath Mucherla, SAP Consultant - S4 HANA - eNcloud Services LLC - SAP Consultant & Supply Chain Architect

* Harpriya Bains - Comic. Artist. Actor - Standup Comic

* Venkata Pavan Kumar Juturi, Architect - Tata Consultancy Services - Technology & Business Integration

* Arnab Ganguly, Vice President: Data and Marketing Analytics - Tata Digital - Marketing

* Kali Prasad Damera, Managing Director - Earth Pavers (Hyderabad) Pvt Ltd - Paving Solutions

* Vijay Rengarajan, Director of Product Management - Applied Systems - Insurance Product Development

* Sanjeev Kumar, DevOps Specialist - Delta Dental Insurance Company - DevOps Innovation

* Achyamma Rajesh - State Mahila Secretary Telugu Desam Party - Political Leadership & Women's Empowerment

* Dr V Sreedhar Reddy, Ex General Manager - IT Promotions- Andhra Pradesh Electronics & IT Agency, GoAP - Information Technology

* Ar Srinu Babu Pulleti, CMD - Happy Living Group - Principal Architect

* Dr Pritee Sharma, Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon - Excellence in Vascular & Endovascular surgery

* Suman Deep Malhotra, Technical Architect - Salesforce - Technical Architecture and Solution Design

* Dr Gorle Srinivas, BDS, F.I.C.O.I & Dentist - Devi Dental and Implant Centre - Dental

Vinay Kanth Korapati, the Founder & CEO of Business Mint, extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, acknowledging their remarkable contributions that continue to shape their respective domains. Their dedication, innovation, and impact serve as an inspiration, proving that leadership and vision know no bounds.

Business Mint, a premier platform recognizing excellence across industries, has successfully completed 62 events with 6000+ award winners. These events, celebrated for their prestige, have honored individuals and organizations, reaching an impressive 100+ million audiences over the past six years. Through its esteemed awards and events, Business Mint provides a distinguished platform for professionals and companies to showcase their excellence and establish industry leadership. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower, Business Mint remains committed to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. By uniting industry leaders, professionals, and visionaries, Business Mint continues to drive excellence, elevate industries, and celebrate remarkable achievements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)