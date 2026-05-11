Business News | Cambridge English Convenes Asia Pacific Leaders to Accelerate Action on AI in Education

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 11: Cambridge English convened more than 200 senior leaders from across Asia Pacific at the Cambridge English Leadership Summit, bringing together Ministries of Education, school leaders, and Cambridge English Educational Partners to advance English language education in the age of AI, on 23 and 24 April 2026.

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Held in the Hilton Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the summit focused on practical implementation across policy, institutions, and classrooms. Discussions addressed how AI can be applied to teaching, learning, and assessment, alongside the need to strengthen teachers' capabilities and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

Cambridge English reinforced its role as a trusted partner to education systems. As part of the University of Cambridge, Cambridge English combines research, assessment expertise, and learning solutions to support learners and teachers at every stage. The organisation remains committed to helping educators deliver quality teaching and enabling learners to progress with confidence in an evolving landscape.

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Through its global research and academic expertise, Cambridge English continues to lead thought leadership in English language education. The summit served as a platform to share evidence-based insights and practical approaches to guide policymakers and institutions.

Two major milestones were delivered. The Cambridge English white paper on AI in language education provides research-led insights to guide policy and practice. The Cambridge Teacher's Hub introduces a structured platform to support continuous professional development for teachers.

Min Qu, Regional Commercial Director, Northeast and Southeast Asia Pacific, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:"Across the Asia Pacific, demand is growing for solutions that apply AI in practical ways to improve teaching and learning, and to turn strategy into execution. Cambridge English works with our partners through integrated approaches that deliver measurable outcomes for learners."

Dr Evelina Galaczi, Director of Research, English, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:"Our research focuses on how AI can be applied in ways that support teachers and improve learning. The white paper provides practical direction for education systems navigating this shift."

Belinda Fenn, Portfolio Director, English, Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:"The level of engagement at the summit shows strong alignment across the region. Institutions are focused on improving teaching quality and supporting learner progression. Cambridge looks forward to working with them to support these priorities."

Regional speakers from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand shared national perspectives and implementation at system and school levels, reinforcing the role of Integrated Learning and Assessment in supporting learner progression.

The summit confirmed strong momentum across the Asia Pacific, with a clear focus on execution, capability building, and scalable solutions. Cambridge English will continue to lead through research, partnerships, and practical implementation across the region.

Watch the event highlights from the summit.

https://youtu.be/xt8Yma2pZyI

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