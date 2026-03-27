VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 27: Men's grooming in India is undergoing a subtle but important shift. While awareness around skin health is rising, one behavioral truth continues to hold: most men are not looking for elaborate routines. They want products that work, fit into their existing habits, and deliver visible results without adding complexity. It is within this space--where performance meets practicality--that The Male Method, a men's grooming brand by Adrastea Innovation Private Limited, has introduced its TMM SkinTech Daily Exfoliation Body Wash.

Also Read | Austria Plans To Ban Social Media for Children Under 14, Joins Growing Global Trend.

The product is built around a biological reality that is often overlooked in everyday grooming conversations. Men's skin is up to 20-25% thicker than women's and produces significantly more sebum, making it more prone to oil buildup, clogged pores, and persistent odour. At the same time, the skin is in a constant state of renewal, shedding hundreds of thousands of dead skin cells every day. When not effectively removed, this buildup accumulates on the surface, contributing to rough texture, dullness, and an environment that allows bacteria to thrive.

Despite these factors, daily grooming habits for most men remain largely unchanged. Products are expected to be quick, functional, and uncomplicated. Multi-step routines, while growing in awareness, are yet to see widespread adoption. This gap between what the skin needs and what consumers are willing to do has created an opportunity for products that deliver more--without asking for more.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Scheme: Who Can Get INR 3,000 Monthly Pension and How To Apply.

Adrastea Innovation states that it spent over two years refining a formulation designed to bridge this gap. The result is TMM SkinTech, a non-trademarked formulation framework that combines skincare-oriented ingredients with a format that remains simple and familiar. The Daily Exfoliation Body Wash integrates Niacinamide for oil regulation and skin clarity, Ceramides for barrier support, and Pro-Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E for hydration and repair. At the center of the formulation, however, is a more tactile element: walnut-based exfoliators that help physically remove dead skin buildup from the surface.

This inclusion is particularly significant. While ingredient-led formulations often focus on internal skin processes, the use of walnut exfoliators addresses the immediate layer of buildup that contributes to roughness and dullness. By removing dead skin during a routine wash, the product delivers a visible improvement in texture while also supporting long-term skin health through its active ingredients.

"Most men don't need a complicated routine--they need something that fits into what they already do and actually works," said Rachit, Co-founder of The Male Method. "We spent a lot of time understanding real behavior. You're already showering every day, so instead of adding more steps, we focused on making that one step smarter--cleaning deeper, removing dead skin, and supporting the skin without making it feel like skincare."

What differentiates The Male Method's approach is its refusal to overengineer the experience. Rather than introducing new steps or routines, the product enhances an existing habit. Cleansing remains the only step--but the outcome is elevated. The formulation delivers deep cleansing, exfoliation, hydration, and barrier support within a single use, aligning with how men naturally approach grooming--practical, time-efficient, and results-driven.

The inclusion of anti-ageing as part of the product's positioning reflects a broader shift in the category. While traditionally associated with facial skincare, the concept is becoming increasingly relevant in body care, particularly in urban environments where skin is exposed to pollution, sweat, and environmental stress. Over time, these factors can contribute to uneven texture, dryness, and early signs of skin fatigue. By addressing buildup, supporting hydration, and maintaining the skin barrier, the formulation contributes to maintaining healthier, more resilient skin over time.

This convergence of hygiene and skincare is part of a larger global trend towards functional grooming. Consumers are becoming more result oriented, but not necessarily more patient. Products that can deliver multiple benefits without increasing efforts are likely to define the next phase of the market. In this context, The Male Method's strategy appears less about adding sophistication and more about refining the fundamentals.

The TMM SkinTech Daily Exfoliation Body Wash is currently available across e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and the brand's official website. Whether it signals a broader behavioral shift or remains a niche within premium grooming will depend on how effectively it translates performance into habit. However, what is clear is that the future of men's grooming may not lie in doing more--but in making the basics work better.

Website = https://themalemethod.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)