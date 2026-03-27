Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently stepped out for a relaxed outing in Mumbai, turning a simple dosa date into a viral moment. The couple was spotted at a popular Chowpatty eatery along with Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, and a photo from the outing quickly made rounds on social media. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Twin in Black as They Enjoy an NBA Date Night in New York; Power Couple Poses for Selfies With Fans (See Pics)

Benne Restaurant Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benne (@benne.bombay)

Dosa Date Photo Goes Viral

The picture, shared by Benne restaurant on Instagram, captured Ranveer taking a cheerful selfie. The actor kept it casual in a black T-shirt, white cap, and sunglasses, flashing his signature wide smile. Deepika, standing beside him, also opted for a relaxed look in a black T-shirt, her hair tied in a bun as she flashed a peace sign while holding her sunglasses. Ranveer’s father and restaurant staff were also seen joining the happy frame.

Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai Outings Spark Buzz

The restaurant captioned the post, “Something and all is happening pt.2 #benne #chowpatty,” sparking excitement among fans who were quick to celebrate the couple’s low-key outing. This appearance comes shortly after Deepika attended a live sitar concert by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani and mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani. For the musical evening, Deepika wore a traditional red, gold, and black suit, styled with a sleek bun.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Twin in Black

For their latest outing, however, the couple embraced simplicity. Twinning in black tees and keeping things understated, Ranveer and Deepika were seen enjoying dosas during their quiet date. Paparazzi footage also captured them leaving the restaurant after their low-key meal. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Make First Public Appearance As Parents in Abu Dhabi Ad; Fans Praise Deepika’s Hijab Look and the Couple’s Playful Banter (Watch Video)

Deepika Padukone Joins Ranveer Singh

Interestingly, this marks the second time this week that the couple has been spotted on a casual food date, further delighting fans. The outing also comes amid online chatter surrounding Deepika not posting about Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, her presence alongside Ranveer during the film’s success phase appears to have spoken louder than words. Keeping things graceful and low-key, Deepika and Ranveer continue to charm fans with their effortless chemistry, proving once again why they remain one of Indian cinema’s most loved power couples.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).