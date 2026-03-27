Bengaluru, March 27: A 54-year-old Bengaluru resident received relief from the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after alleging that a hair clinic promised him a hair transplant but instead fitted him with a wig. The commission ordered the clinic to refund INR 55,000 with 6% interest and pay INR 5,000 in compensation for mental agony and litigation costs.

The saga began in August 2024 when Alex Pillai (name changed), a resident of Eegipura, visited Max Hair Studio International Pvt Ltd on Lavelle Road for a consultation. He paid INR 500 in cash and INR 5,000 via credit card for the consultation. After being advised that a hair transplant may not suit him due to his health and lifestyle, Pillai agreed to a wig instead, trusting assurances that he could get a refund if the wig was unsatisfactory. Bengaluru Shocker: Medical College Professor Assaulted After Allegedly Proposing to Female Student in Classroom During Lecture (Watch Videos).

After the wig was fitted, Pillai was unhappy with the results, claiming it did not suit his appearance. Despite repeated requests for a refund, the clinic did not return the payment, prompting him to file a consumer complaint on June 20, 2025.

The consumer commission issued a notice to Max Hair Studio, but the clinic failed to appear in court and was placed ex-parte. Reviewing the documents, the commission concluded that the studio’s non-appearance amounted to an implicit admission of Pillai’s claims. Bengaluru Online Scam: Man Loses INR 56,000 After Downloading ‘Free Movie’ APK on WhatsApp.

The bench, comprising President Vijaykumar M Pawale and Member Anuradha V, ruled that withholding the payment without delivering the promised service constituted a deficiency of service and an unfair trade practice. The commission directed the studio to take back the wig, refund INR 55,000 with 6% interest from the date of payment, and pay INR 5,000 as compensation.

Consumer experts say this case reflects a wider concern over misleading medical and beauty services. Customers are advised to ensure clear agreements and seek documentation before making high-value payments for cosmetic procedures. The ruling sets a precedent for accountability and reinforces consumer rights in Bengaluru’s unregulated cosmetic sector.

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