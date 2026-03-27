Popular YouTuber and social media commentator Dhruv Rathee has sparked a fresh wave of controversy after releasing a detailed critique of the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. In his latest video, Rathee dismissed the high-budget spy thriller as a collection of unverified social media claims, labelling it a "WhatsApp forward movie." While the Ranveer Singh-starrer continues to dominate the box office, Rathee’s analysis questions the film's real-world credibility and its depiction of significant national events. R Madhavan Calls ‘Quality Time’ a Western Concept; Shares Honest Parenting Advice Amid ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Success.

Dhruv Rathee Takes a Dig at ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’

In a new video titled "Dhurandhar 2 Exposed – What They Don't Show You," Rathee took a pointed swipe at filmmaker Aditya Dhar. He argued that the sequel has moved away from grounded storytelling to embrace exaggerated narratives often found in viral social media messages. Rathee contended that the film misrepresents reality under the guise of being "inspired by real events," calling it a tactical move to bypass deeper scrutiny.

The YouTuber expressed concern that the film undermines the intelligence of its audience by blending fiction with selective facts. He suggested that the movie’s primary purpose appears to be pushing a specific political agenda rather than providing an authentic cinematic experience.

Dhruv Rathee Calls ‘Dhurandhar 2′ ’Inspired by WhatsApp Forwards’

Rathee did not mince words when discussing the authenticity of the script. He challenged the film's official disclaimer, suggesting a more honest label would have changed the perception of the project.

"Aditya Dhar has effectively built a cinematic universe out of WhatsApp forwards. Calling the film 'inspired by WhatsApp forwards' would have been more accurate than 'inspired by real events.'" He specifically targeted the film's portrayal of major economic policies, such as demonetization, which the movie frames as a flawless masterstroke. He called it the BJP's "most expensive election advertisement".

"The reality of demonetization was far more complex. To counter the film's narrative, one only needs to look at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reports and the actual health emergencies people faced in ATM queues."

Rathee also raised legal and ethical questions regarding the portrayal of political entities in mainstream cinema, asking: "Is it legally permissible to depict a national political party as anti-national in a film? This sets a dangerous precedent for future filmmaking."

Watch Dhruv Rathee’s Video on ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Below:

Cinema vs Reality

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Aditya Dhar’s previous action hit and features Ranveer Singh as a covert operative navigating international underworlds. While the film has been praised for its massive scale and high-octane action sequences crossing the INR 1,100 crore mark globally, it has faced consistent criticism for its perceived lack of nuance. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses INR 1000 Crore, Beats ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Rathee’s critique follows his earlier accusations that the franchise serves as "propaganda." By citing official data and news reports in his video, Rathee aims to highlight the gap between the film’s "heroic" narrative and the documented socio-political realities of the events it depicts. As of now, the production team and director Aditya Dhar have not issued a formal response to Rathee’s latest viral video.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).