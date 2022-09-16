Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyderabad-based CARE Hospitals Group, an asset of TPG Growth managed Evercare Fund, and India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced the first gynecology (hysterectomy) procedure in Asia-Pacific using Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. The announcement was made in the presence of T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, State of Telangana; Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals; Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, Dr Manjula Anagani, Padmashree awardee, Clinical Director and HOD of CARE Vatsalya Woman and Child Institute; and Mansi Wadhwa Rao, Head of Growth Programs, Medtronic India.

The milestone procedure was performed by the expert clinical team of CARE Hospitals, led by Dr Manjula Anagani, at the group's flagship facility located at Banjara Hills. The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. She underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the Hugo™ RAS system. CARE becomes the first hospital in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to install this new robotic-assisted surgery system from Medtronic. Quoted by T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance, Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, said, "Investments in technology-enabled healthcare solutions is vital to ensure quality patient care at affordable costs. High-quality equipment like robotic system helps improves accuracy, reduces hospitals stay, fasten patient's recovery."

Also Read | Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler Update: Revathi Gets Murdered, Armaan Puts a Deadly Condition To Give Back Preesha's Child!.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO, CARE Hospitals said, "CARE Hospitals has always been at the forefront of providing technology and clinical expertise enabled healthcare solutions to the patient community in both metro and non-metro cities. The introduction of the all-new Hugo™ RAS system from Medtronic is a testament to our pioneering initiatives and perfectly complements the continued efforts of our surgeons in delivering high-quality care to our patients." Talking about the surgery, Dr. Manjula Anagani said, "Utilizing the new RAS system from Medtronic for hysterectomy, which was APAC's first gynecological procedure, is a testimony to our dedication to provide high-end clinical care. It is a proud moment for all our teams, and we look forward to using this innovative robotic system to expand access to the powerful benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients."

"We're proud to celebrate this exciting milestone with CARE Hospitals," said Mansi Wadhwa Rao, Head of Growth Programs, Medtronic India. "These first cases with the Hugo™ RAS system are ushering in a new era of robotic-assisted surgery in India and around the globe. That is made possible by our partnership with the CARE Hospital team and our shared vision for patient care and the future of surgery." Elaborating about the Advanced Robotic program, Dr. Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services said" This landmark surgery will open up new opportunities for our team of world-class surgeons to further use the Hugo™ RAS system in other clinical specialties. We look forward to using this innovative robotic system to expand access to the powerful benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients looking for treatment under General Surgery, Urology, Gynecology and more."

Also Read | National Working Parents Day 2022 Greetings: Send Wishes & Quotes to Your Hardworking Parents.

The Hugo™ RAS system is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures. It combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and Touch Surgery™ Enterprise, cloud-based surgical video capture and management solution, with dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, service, and training. It is designed to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery --fewer complications, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays, and a faster return to normal activities1-3,+ -- to more patients around the world. And, in doing so, help address global inequities in access to care. References-

+Compared to open surgery.

1. Fitch K, Engel T, Bochner A. Cost Differences Between Open and Minimally Invasive Surgery. Managed Care. 2015;24(9):40-48.2. Tiwari MM, Reynoso JF, High R, Tsang AW, Oleynikov D. Safety, efficacy, and cost effectiveness of common laparoscopic procedures. Surg Endosc. 2011;25(4):1127-1135.3. Roumm AR, Pizzi L, Goldfarb NI, Cohn H. Minimally invasive: minimally reimbursed? An examination of six laparoscopic surgical procedures. Surg Innovation. 2005;12(3):261-287.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)