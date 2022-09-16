Yeh Hai Chahatein on Star Plus is high on drama. It was only recently that we reported how Preesha and Rudraksh happen to meet each other. Preesha feels connected to Rudraksh and believes she made a love confession too. Yeh Hai Chahatein Promo: Preesha Confesses Her Love to Rudraksh in Star Plus’ Popular Drama!

Well, Pihu seems to understand her well and she might be the one who will possibly reunite the two. On the other hand, Revathi has been planning and plotting against Rudraksh and Preesha. In the episodes ahead, just when they feel hopeful about finding their lost child, they’re shocked to find out that Revathi is murdered and that their child is missing! This is when Armaan reveals that he still has an upper hand as he’s the only one who knows where their child is and that if they want their child then Preesha should continue to be with Armaan. Yeh Hai Chahatein Actress Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Latest Pictures From Goa Are a Stylish Proof That She’s a True Fashionista! (View Pics).

It will be interesting to see what transpires next in the show. Keep reading LatestLY for exclusive updates on your favourite television shows and starry celebrities. How excited are you to watch the upcoming drama in Yeh Hai Chahatein? Let us know in the comments below!

