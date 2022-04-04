New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/Mediawire): "Management is in everything you do. Manage others the way you would want to be managed" Brian Tracy, is the golden rule adopted by many.

Management degree gives broad knowledge of all functional areas: marketing, finance, economics, operations, and HR while building managerial skills in terms of technical, analytical, business and people management. There are numerous opportunities to grow one's career post-MBA as it imparts training to become a highly-skilled specialist or a generalist. A career in Management offers status, exciting and challenging work, and the opportunity to work closely with other people. Management responsibilities go beyond leading meetings, wrangling budgets and making decisions. It helps set clear, focused objectives, and outcomes to be attained. It set directions and leadership for the organization.

Post-MBA jobs are varied with planned as well as unplanned activities in making daily decisions. A good manager makes things happen in an organization. The decisions are based on what will be done, who will do it, optimal utilization of resources and coordinating departmental activities across all functional areas. The role and responsibilities vary according to the positions in an organization.

Broadly, Human resources managers provide the organization with experienced and industrious employees. Their duties involve human resource planning, recruiting and selecting employees, training and development, designing compensation, incentives and benefits systems, and formulating performance appraisal systems.

Operations managers look after the firm's products and/or services to ascertain whether they meet quality standards to satisfy the needs of customers and clients. Their job involves production planning schedules to ensure the optimal use of plants, and materials, including responsible for production control, inventory control, quality control, plant layout, and site selection. Service Operations and Supply Chain have matured as a function in the industry.

Financial managers deal with the organizations' financial resources. They are responsible for activities like accounting, cash management, investments, keeping up-to-date records for the use of funds, preparing financial reports, and gathering information to assess the organization's financial status, helping to make informed decisions. Fintech, Banking & Insurance have come of age.

Marketing managers are accountable for getting the right customers and clients to buy the organization's products or services. Their job involves business marketing strategy formulation, setting prices, ensuring the availability of products and services, and working closely with vendors and distributors to ensure the message is communicated adequately by looking after the promotions. Sales in an important base role. Branding has found a niche role.

Management education is continuous therefore there are opportunities for upskilling and reskilling. Though freshers with management education come into the job market possessing updated managerial skills, it is equally essential for the existing employees to bridge their knowledge gap to compete with them and advance their careers. Upskilling helps retain and attract top talent, boosts soft skills, encourages employee engagement, and overcome the technical and digital skills gap, thus preparing them for their and organizations' growth. New-age technologies and the demands for Industry 4.0 based on data analytics is way forward.

Apart from the career opportunities in the specialized areas, foreign and multinational, management careers are also available in educational institutions, schools, government agencies, research firms, analytical companies, consultancy firms, business service companies, financial services, banks, insurance companies, wholesalers, retail businesses, museums, hospitals, healthcare facilities, not-for-profit agencies, dairy technology and management, construction, biotechnology, hotels, event management, political agencies, etc.

Managers with appropriate experience, skills and credentials are the most soughtafter employees and are some of the highest-paid professionals globally. The three basic management levels are top-level, middle, and lower, often referred to as 'Blue-collar' workers. Some specific management positions are management executives, relationship managers, customer service executives, managers for public relations, labour relations and contractors, risk management, procurement, accounting, portfolio &fund management, investment analysts, credit analysts, dealers/traders, foreign trades, general managers, Vice-Presidents, Presidents, CEO, Managing Director in the corporates and teaching and research positions as academicians, research and teaching assistants etc.

For a successful career post MBA, it is desirable to have cross-functional knowledge and ability to work in cross functional teams. They should be able to work well with diverse people with cultural sensitivity and inclusive approach. Managers need to be agile and adaptable to understand best and next practices to lead an organization successfully in achieving its vision, mission and goals. The ability to coordinate, multi-task, solve problems quickly, work under pressure, and ability to cope with deadlines is an advantage.

A successful management career offers the opportunity to make the world a better place, creating enhanced quality of life. Effective managers play an important role in shaping the thoughts and actions in their surroundings. Evolving policies, globalization, and increased flexibilities, numerous career opportunities exist in all organizations, even start-ups and small and medium-sized companies. Intrapreneurship and Entrepreneurship have tremendous scope. Careers in management can be very exciting, fascinating, stimulating and rewarding.

