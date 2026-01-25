History has repeated itself for Scotland National Cricket Team. Following the official removal of Bangladesh from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on 24 January, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Scotland will fill the vacant spot in Group C. This marks the second time in the history of the T20 World Cup that Scotland has been called up as a last-minute replacement after another nation withdrew for non-sporting reasons. List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments.

The decision follows a three-week impasse between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). After the BCB refused to travel to India for their group matches citing security concerns, the ICC opted to move forward with the highest-ranked team that had originally failed to qualify.

A Historic Repeat: From 2009 to 2026

The current situation mirrors events from 17 years ago. In 2009, Zimbabwe withdrew from the second-ever T20 World Cup held in England. At the time, the UK government had expressed strong opposition to the Robert Mugabe regime, leading to concerns regarding player visas and political boycotts.

In that instance, Scotland was identified as the "next best" team and was drafted in to replace Zimbabwe. In 2026, the scenario is remarkably similar; Scotland, currently ranked 14th in the world, once again steps in to maintain the tournament’s 20-team structure after a political-security deadlock involving a Full Member. Which Team Will Replace Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if PCB Pulls Out in Support of Bangladesh?

The 2026 Call-up: Rankings and Readiness

Unlike 2009, where Scotland was selected through a specific pre-tournament qualifier, the 2026 decision was based on the official ICC T20I rankings. Scotland's position at 14th puts them ahead of several teams that had already qualified, such as the USA, Namibia, and Italy.

Cricket Scotland's chief executive, Trudy Lindblade, confirmed that the squad is already prepared, having been in training for upcoming tours. "We acknowledge this opportunity has arisen out of unique circumstances," Lindblade stated, while confirming the team would arrive in India imminently to begin acclimatisation.

Scotland's Replacement History

Tournament Original Team Reason for Withdrawal Replacement 2009 T20 World Cup Zimbabwe Political/Visa issues in UK Scotland 2026 T20 World Cup Bangladesh Security/Refusal to tour India Scotland

T20I World Cup 2026 Group C Implications

Scotland joins a revised Group C, which now features a distinctly European and Caribbean flavour. They will face England, the West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

The inclusion of Scotland sets up a highly anticipated "British Derby" against England on 14 February at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. For many Scottish players, this serves as a chance at redemption after they narrowly missed out on the Super Eight stage in the 2024 edition following a rained-out match against their English neighbours.

The Associate Advantage

Analysts have noted that Scotland’s "standby" status has become a vital safety net for the ICC. By maintaining a high ranking outside of the automatic qualification spots, Scotland remains the first choice for organisers when geopolitical tensions disrupt the schedule.

While the circumstances of their entry are unconventional, the Scots will enter the tournament on 7 February against the West Indies with the chance to prove that they belong on the world stage—regardless of how they got there.

