Prayagraj, January 25: A tragic road accident caught on CCTV on Saturday evening claimed the lives of two minor boys on the Prayagraj–Rewa highway in the Ghoorpur police station area of Prayagraj district, sending shockwaves across nearby villages.

The victims, Rinku Patel (15) and Shobhit Patel (12), residents of Kanti village, were riding a bicycle to purchase household items when an ambulance speeding from behind hit them. According to police and CCTV footage, the impact was so severe that Rinku got trapped at the front of the ambulance and was dragged for nearly 40 metres, dying on the spot. Shobhit suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the district hospital by local residents, where doctors declared him dead. Basid Khan, Auto Driver Crushed in Akshay Kumar Convoy Accident, Battles for Life; the Headline We Missed.

Ambulance Mows Down Two Minor Boys on Highway

The disturbing CCTV visuals show the ambulance running over the bicycle from behind, with both boys getting caught at the front of the vehicle. One child falls immediately, while the other is dragged along the road. Moments later, the ambulance rammed into a trolley before coming to a halt. Jaipur Road Accident: Speeding Jeep Hits Motorcyclist in Jayanti Market Extension, Man Dies During Treatment.

Rinku, a Class 9 student, was the second son of Durga Prasad Patel, while Shobhit, studying in Class 6, was the eldest among five siblings. As news of the incident spread, grieving family members broke down, and a large crowd gathered from surrounding villages.

According to police, the ambulance driver attempted to flee the scene but was chased and caught by locals, who assaulted him before handing him over to authorities. Some residents alleged the driver was under the influence of alcohol, a claim police said is under investigation.

The accident triggered a traffic jam on the Prayagraj–Rewa route for nearly an hour. Assistant Police Commissioner (Kaundhiyara) Abdus Salam Khan said a case has been registered, bodies sent for post-mortem, and strict action will be taken.

Meanwhile, residents raised serious concerns over frequent speeding by ambulances and heavy vehicles on National Highway-30, demanding stricter speed control and improved road safety measures. Police said these allegations would be examined as part of the ongoing probe.

