Mumbai, January 25: Vivo is reportedly preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the V70 series next month. Following the scheduled debut of the X200T on January 27, leaked renders and specifications suggest that the V70 and V70 Elite will be introduced to the Indian market in mid-February, featuring a significant focus on AI-driven cultural features and robust hardware.

The leaked renders of the V70 Elite reveal a shift in design language, showcasing a flat screen with a glass-metal construction and a squircle-shaped rear camera module. While Vivo has not officially confirmed these details, the series is expected to be positioned in the premium mid-range segment, with prices rumoured to be under INR 55,000. Vivo X200T Price for All Variants Leaked Along With Specifications and Features; Check Details.

Vivo V70 Series Performance and Battery Specifications

The upcoming series is expected to offer distinct processing power across the two models. The Vivo V70 Elite is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard V70 is likely to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Both devices are tipped to sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A notable highlight of the series is the battery capacity. Reports suggest both models will house a massive 6,500 mAh battery, supported by 90W fast charging. On the software front, the devices are expected to be amongst the first to run on OriginOS 6, based on the latest Android 16 operating system.

Vivo V70 Series ZEISS Night Telephoto Camera

For photography enthusiasts, the V70 duo is expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear. This configuration reportedly includes a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a specialised 50MP 3x ZEISS Night telephoto camera. The partnership with ZEISS continues to be a key differentiator for Vivo's high-end camera systems.

Vivo V70 Series India-Specific AI Features

To appeal to local consumers, Vivo is reportedly integrating several India-specific camera enhancements. These include an AI Holi Festival Portrait Mode, designed to handle the vibrant colours of the festival, and a Flower Blessing feature. Additionally, the devices may include AI Magic Weather, which is intended to capture local festivities with specific cultural nuances and lighting adjustments. Vivo V60 Launched in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V70 Series Colour Options and Availability

The standard Vivo V70 is expected to be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow. The V70 Elite will reportedly offer a wider palette, including Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black. If the mid-February launch timeline holds, Vivo will be positioning these devices to compete directly with other premium mid-range offerings during the first quarter of 2026.

