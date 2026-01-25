Kolkata, January 25: In a move aimed at streamlining daily commutes and reducing passenger wait times, the Metro Railway has introduced a single QR-coded paper ticket for return travel. Launched on an experimental basis across all operational corridors, this new ticketing system allows commuters to book both their onward and return journeys simultaneously, eliminating the need to queue for a second ticket before their trip home.

Streamlined Travel Mechanism

Under the new system, passengers traveling between two stations can purchase a single paper ticket embedded with a QR code at their starting point. This ticket covers the fare for both legs of the journey. Metro officials emphasized that the return ticket is valid until the end of commercial services on the same day it is purchased. Kolkata Metro Fare Hike: Commuters To Pay INR 10 Surcharge To Avail Special ‘Last Train’ of Metro From January 1.

Passengers are advised to exercise care with the physical ticket. Unlike single-journey tokens or tickets that are often discarded or deposited upon exit, this return ticket must be retained by the commuter after exiting the destination station. The same QR code will then be scanned to gain entry for the return journey. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s First Underwater Metro Line in Kolkata (Watch Video).

Enhanced Connectivity Across Corridors

A key feature of this initiative is its applicability across different metro lines, facilitating seamless transfers. According to a Metro spokesperson, the return ticket is valid even when a passenger switches corridors.

For instance, a commuter traveling from Tollygunge on the Blue Line to Sector V on the Green Line can use a single paper ticket for the entire round trip. This includes the interchange at Esplanade, covering the journey to the destination and the return trip back to Tollygunge without requiring multiple bookings.

Operational Efficiency and Passenger Convenience

The initiative is designed to address overcrowding at ticketing counters, particularly during peak hours. By allowing passengers to secure their return passage at the start of their day, the Metro Railway aims to significantly decongest station counters.

"Passengers availing this facility won't have to purchase tickets from Metro counters before the return journey. This will help the passengers save time and enhance their mobility," a Metro spokesperson stated. Additionally, officials noted that the consolidation of two journeys into a single physical ticket contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing paper usage.

This development follows the successful implementation of QR-coded paper tickets across the entire Metro network last year, marking another step in the digitization and modernization of Kolkata’s rapid transit infrastructure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Telegraph ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

