Ireland National Cricket Team vs Italy National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Ireland and Italy meet again on 25 January at the Sevens Stadium for the IRE vs ITA 2nd T20I 2026 of their three-match T20 International series. Following a narrow three-wicket victory in the opening game on Friday, Paul Stirling’s side is one win away from clinching the series. For Italy, this historic bilateral series serves as a critical preparation phase ahead of their debut appearance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next month. Ireland Announces 15-Member Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Paul Stirling Named Captain.

The opening match in Dubai proved far more competitive than many anticipated. Italy, batting first, were bowled out for 118 in 18.1 overs, with Ireland’s Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy proving effective on the dry surface. However, Ireland’s chase was fraught with tension as they slumped to 119/7, eventually crossing the finish line with just three balls to spare.

Italy’s bowling unit, led by Thomas Draca and Grant Stewart, demonstrated that they have the firepower to challenge Full Member nations. Having qualified for the 2026 World Cup by finishing in the top two of the Europe Regional Final, the "Azzurri" are using this series to test their tactical depth against high-calibre opposition.

Where To Watch Ireland vs Italy 2nd T20I 2026?

Fans looking to follow the action from the UAE have limited broadcast options, as the series is primarily focused on World Cup preparation rather than global television distribution.

In India: There is no official television telecast for this series. Fans can follow ball-by-ball updates and live scores on ICC's official website.

In Ireland & UK: While not on mainstream TV, fans can follow the Cricket Ireland Live Blog and social media channels for match clips and instant highlights.

Global: Live scores are available on the official ICC website. Italy National Cricket Team Players: Meet The Squad Which Helped Joe Burns and Co Qualify for First-Ever ICC T20 World Cup. Match Fact Feature Details Match Ireland vs Italy i2nd T20I 2026 Date Sunday, 25 January 2026 Venue The Sevens Stadium, Dubai Time 11:00 AM IST Series Status Ireland lead 1-0 Captains Ireland- Paul Stirling. Italy- JJ Smuts Live Streaming and Telecast Not Available Live Score Updates ICC Official Website

Team News and Key Matchups

Ireland is expected to field an unchanged XI as they look to wrap up the series. Captain Paul Stirling will be eager to find his rhythm at the top of the order after a quiet first outing. The middle order, featuring Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker, remains the engine room for the Irish side, while Josh Little’s pace will be vital in the powerplay.

Italy continues to rely on the experience of Wayne Madsen and the all-round capabilities of JJ Smuts. Their ability to handle Ireland's seam attack under the afternoon sun will be the deciding factor. A win for Italy tomorrow would mark their first-ever victory over Ireland in a T20 International, setting up a winner-takes-all finale on Monday.

