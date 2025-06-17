VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: In a landmark academic initiative, the students of Government Medical College, Ernakulam are proud to launch Catalyst 2025 - All India NEET PG Mock Test, scheduled for June 22, 2025. Designed to provide MBBS graduates and final-year students a realistic, high-quality assessment, this national-level mock test bridges the critical gap between preparation and performance. With NEET PG preparation becoming increasingly competitive, Catalyst emerges as a much-needed benchmarking tool to help aspirants gauge their readiness, identify weak areas, and experience the exam environment before the real test. It's not just a mock - it's a strategic simulation backed by academic rigor, expert mentorship, and advanced analytics.

Registrations Now Open at www.catalystexam.online

Why Catalyst 2025?

- Real NEET PG Experience: Crafted in collaboration with PrepLadder, India's #1 NEET PG platform, the test simulates the official pattern and difficulty level.

- Expertly Curated Content: Questions are curated by PrepLadder's most trusted faculty, based on current exam trends and high-yield topics.

- Nationwide Ranking: Compete with thousands across the country and get a realistic idea of your national standing.

- Career Guidance & Post-Test Strategy by ExtremEdu, a leading medical career mentoring platform known for delivering personalized and comprehensive admission guidance exclusively for aspiring medical professionals.

- Smart Guidance for Smarter Choices by GooCampus, a trusted medical education platform known for providing personalized and data-driven admission support through its advanced MBBS/MS/MD College Predictor, empowering over 1000 doctors in their medical career journey.

"In today's competitive environment, students need more than just preparation - they need insight, guidance, and benchmarking. That's what Catalyst delivers," says the ExtremEdu team.

EXCLUSIVE PARTICIPANT BENEFITS

This initiative is set to benefit thousands of NEET PG aspirants across India and offers a comprehensive support package, including:

- Free PG Career Consultation by ExtremEdu to help you plan your next steps based on your mock test results.

- Advanced College Predictor Tool by GooCampus - leverage AI-based predictions to discover possible PG admissions aligned with your score.

- 4 Full-Length Practice Mocks to sharpen your skills further.

- Cash Prizes Worth ₹25,000 for top performers - celebrate your hard work!

"GooCampus is proud to support student-driven initiatives like Catalyst that combine performance data with AI-based prediction tools to truly empower aspirants," said the GooCampus team.

Catalyst Is More Than a Test - It's a Student-Led National Movement

"Catalyst is more than just a test; it is a powerful nationwide academic movement -- envisioned, designed, and executed by students, for students," said the organizing committee at Government Medical College, Ernakulam. "Our goal is not only to simulate the NEET PG exam experience but to build a bridge between preparation and performance, between aspiration and actualization."

With the steadfast support of respected industry leaders like ExtremEdu and GooCampus, Catalyst 2025 goes beyond traditional mock tests. It represents a dynamic convergence of academic excellence, strategic career guidance, and data-driven insight, all brought together on one unified platform.

In today's competitive and digitally evolving academic landscape, Aspirants need intelligent preparation, real-time benchmarking, expert mentorship, and access to predictive analytics -- and Catalyst delivers all of this in one national initiative. By combining AI-powered tools, mentorship from seasoned experts, and a realistic NEET PG test environment, Catalyst empowers aspirants to make informed decisions about their future.

This is not just a simulation -- it's a stepping stone to success, crafted with passion, purpose, and precision. It stands as a testament to what student-led collaboration and expert-backed innovation can achieve for thousands of future doctors across the country.

This June 22, take the test that could shape your NEET PG strategy.

Join the national challenge - Register today at www.catalystexam.online

