New Delhi, June 17: Gmail unsubscribe scam reportedly involves fake “unsubscribe” buttons included in malicious emails, which can mislead users into clicking them. These misleading links can redirect users to phishing websites or trigger harmful downloads like malware. As so many emails like promotions, offers, job invites, and surveys are landing daily, the "unsubscribe" button often seems like the easiest fix. However, cybersecurity experts warn that clicking it could be risky.

As per a report of The Wall Street Journal, TK Keanini of DNSFilter explained, "It’s a way for attackers to separate inactive emails from the live ones, making future attacks more effective and profitable for them.” DNSFilter estimates that for every 644 times someone clicks on an "unsubscribe" link, one of those clicks may lead to a website that could be harmful. What Is ‘Jio Eat’ Scam? Report Says Cyber Fraudsters Duping People via Fake Website Disguised As Food Delivery Platform Linked to Reliance Jio, Know the Modus Operandi.

What Is Gmail Unsubscribe Scam and Know How It Works

There is a common belief that clicking the “unsubscribe” link in emails is an easy and safe method to remove ourselves from mail lists we didn’t join or no longer wish to receive. However, this may not be always true. Cybersecurity experts caution that, in many cases, clicking on that link could actually cause more problems than it solves. The "Gmail promotional message scam" reportedly tricks users by hiding phishing traps behind fake unsubscribe links. Cybersecurity experts warn that these emails are not from real companies but from scammers trying to confirm if your inbox is active. Clicking “unsubscribe” confirms to the sender that your email address is active, even if you take no further action.

The action can make your inbox a target for future scams, as cybercriminals may sell your email or send more dangerous phishing attempts. Scammers often add fake "unsubscribe" links that look real but are used to track you or lead you to phishing sites. Some even ask for your credentials to “confirm removal”, which is a sign of a scam. Zoomcar Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of 8.4 Million Users; Names, Phone and Car Registration Numbers Compromised.

How to Stay Safe

Experts suggest to avoid clicking direct “unsubscribe” links in emails. Instead, they recommend using the built-in unsubscribe option provided by your email service. Platforms like Gmail often show a “list-unsubscribe” button at the top of messages to leave mail lists without opening risky links. If a message looks odd, mark it as spam instead of clicking anything. Avoid unsubscribing from emails sent by unknown sources. You can also use tools like Apple's “Hide My Email” or browser add-ons to protect your real email address. Always keep your email app and security software up to date to stay protected from new threats.

