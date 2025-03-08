New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Ravi Agrawal, Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), shared an official note recognizing the immense contributions of women in the Income Tax Department.

He lauded their strength, dedication, and grace, acknowledging that a significant percentage of the department is powered by women.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With 'Lakhpati Didis', Says He Is Richest Man With Blessings From Mothers (Watch Video).

Agrawal stated, "You juggle multiple roles at work, at home, and in society, often carrying the weight of expectations with quiet strength. It is not always easy, especially in a demanding domain like ours, where technical expertise must go hand in hand with a deep understanding of people and processes. Yet, you continue to show up, lead, and inspire. Your dedication does not go unnoticed."

Highlighting CBDT's commitment to a supportive and inclusive workplace, he reassured women employees that policies would continue to be shaped to respect and support their unique requirements, particularly in deployment and tenure matters.

Also Read | WPL 2025: Top Five Performers From UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Clash.

A special mention was made of the role of women officers by stating, "I also want to express my sincere appreciation for the immense contributions of our women officers in drafting the Income Tax Bill, 2025- a monumental task that required diligence, expertise, and commitment. Your efforts in shaping this legislation are truly commendable."

He stated, "Let's work together to make this department not just an efficient institution, but a truly inclusive and empowering workplace- one that embodies the spirit of PRUDENT: Professional, Responsive and Responsible, Understanding. Empathy, Non-intrusive, and Technology and Trust-based. " Know that you are valued, appreciated, and celebrated--not just today, every day. May you continue to rise, thrive, and achieve everything you dream of."

Adding to the Women's Day Celebrations, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) shared that 68 per cent women participated in Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), 56.03 per cent in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), and an impressive 82.74 per cent in the Stand Up India scheme.

DFS posted on X, "Empowering women to drive change, shape an #AatmanirbharBharat, and fuel India's progress! From financial independence to entrepreneurship, women are unstoppable. This #WomensDay, let's celebrate their journey and commitment to growth and self-reliance. #HappyWomensDay #PMMY". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)